India Eyes 500 GW Renewable Energy Target By 2030: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy capacity has seen a remarkable growth over the past decade, increasing from 75 GW in March 2014 to 232 GW in 2025, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The surge is largely driven by an impressive rise in solar power capacity, which grew from just 2.8 GW in 2014 to 108 GW in 2025.

Wind energy has also shown significant progress. The country's wind power capacity has more than doubled in ten years-from 21 GW in 2014 to 51 GW in 2025. The report notes that hydropower additions have also contributed to the overall renewable growth.

The rapid installation of solar projects has boosted India's domestic solar module manufacturing industry. Over the past decade, solar module production capacity has expanded from 2 GW to 90 GW. This growth aligns with India's aim to reduce dependence on imported solar equipment.

To further support its clean energy goals, India has scaled up production of solar cells and wafers. Current capacities stand at 25 GW and 2 GW, respectively. By 2030, India aims to boost these figures to 100 GW for solar cells and 40 GW for wafers.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. While the country added 25 GW in 2024-half of the annual requirement-its installation rate is rising, up from 18.5 GW in the previous year, indicating a 34 per cent annual growth.

Meanwhile, India has surpassed Germany to become the world's third-largest producer of solar and wind power, cementing its growing leadership in the global renewable energy landscape.

