China Hosts World's First Live Humanoid Robot Combat Tournament

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Humanoid robot combat tournament broadcast live on Chinese national TV

May 27, 2025 by Mai Tao

Organizers say the event kicks off a 'new era in humanoid robot combat sports'

On May 25, 2025, at 8.30pm, the Unitree -sponsored CMG World Robot Tournament – Mecha Combat Arena, co-hosted by CMG's Education & Science Channel, Zhejiang Station, and CMG's Technology Bureau, was officially launched in Hangzhou.

As the world's first combat competition exclusively featuring humanoid robots, the tournament showcased Unitree's G1 humanoid robot as the sole competing model.

The entire event was broadcast live nationwide via CCTV-10 with simultaneous streams on social media platforms, including CCTV News and Yangshipin.

Through real-time commentary and interactive segments, the event delivered an electrifying blend of cutting-edge technology and visual spectacle, highlighting China's latest advancements in robotics.

Four teams, one champion: A night of robotic battle royale

This“Mount Hua Summit” of the robot world was thrilling and brought together four uniquely styled teams

1. Black Team – 'AI Tactician' Lu Xin (Lu Sanjin)

With sharp AI-like intuition, his“anticipate the enemy, flawless calculation” tactics built impenetrable defenses and made subtle yet decisive moves to stay ahead of the game.

2. Pink Team – 'The Silk Artisan' Jiao Tianqi (Bladeform)

His“muscle memory precision” combat style delivered fluid, lightning-fast attacks that often secured victory in seconds.

3. Green Team – 'Power Core Guardian' Hu Yunqian (The Electrical Engineer)

Applying methodical engineering thinking, Hu relied on“steady pressure, inch-by-inch advance” tactics to systematically overwhelm his opponents.

4. Red Team – 'Armored Mulan' Chen Liangyu (Chen Xiyue)

Pioneering the fusion of intangible cultural heritage with mech combat, her“unexpected moves, creative counters” showcased traditional Chinese wisdom.

The robots performed complex combinations of punches, dodges, kicks and blocks-showcasing exceptional motion control and balance.

Powered by Unitree's proprietary millisecond-response control system, the competition proved that“human-robot interaction can be both thrilling and genuinely fun”, as one excited competitor noted.

After fierce competition, the Black Team –“AI Tactician” claimed victory with its robot's superior endurance and tactical execution.

Captain Lu Xin celebrated by embracing his black mech, then this black robot-representing the pinnacle of Chinese innovation-took a victory lap around the arena, and the crowd erupted in cheers. The event perfectly showcased the technical charm of robot combat.

Behind the scenes: The robot's 'B-side' life

If you think these G1 robots are only good at dancing and combat, then you're seriously underestimating them. These“kung fu stars” on the stage are hidden multi-hyphenate talents. With 29 flexible joints and intelligent balance algorithms, they can switch roles anytime, anywhere.

“We are witnessing a groundbreaking crossover in robotics,” said one spectator. The intelligent algorithms and hardware systems demonstrated during the competition have already shown strong potential for industrial applications.

In the near future, humanoid robots may well take the lead in replacing humans in complex tasks across entertainment, manufacturing, and specialized industries. Scenes once seen only in science fiction are now being gradually brought to life by these metal companions.