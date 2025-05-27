European Humanoid Robots Summit 2025 In Germany To Tackle Labour Shortages And Explore Tech Frontiers

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Event preview: European Humanoid Robots Summit to address labour shortages and technological frontiers in Germany

May 27, 2025 by Mai Tao

Germany is set to host the European Humanoid Robots Summit on November 17-18, 2025, an event poised to explore the burgeoning field of humanoid robotics and its potential to alleviate critical labour shortages across Europe and redefine industries.

Organised by ACG Events, a professional event organiser focused on industry-relevant sectors, the summit aims to create a highly efficient collaborative platform for the global humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence industries.

The event comes at a crucial time, as Europe grapples with an intensifying dual crisis of an ageing population and systemic labour deficits.

A recent McKinsey report highlights that labour shortages in several countries, including Germany, have reached critical levels, with job vacancies outnumbering unemployed individuals.

Humanoid robots are emerging as a revolutionary solution to this workforce scarcity, offering the potential to reshape industrial paradigms and social infrastructure, thereby driving sustained market optimism.

The European Humanoid Robots Summit will adopt a hybrid online-offline format, enabling global participation and the synchronisation of market insights with cutting-edge technological trends.

The agenda promises a deep dive into several key areas, including technological frontiers and innovative breakthroughs in humanoid robotics.

Discussions will also cover product design and viable commercialisation pathways, alongside crucial considerations of the societal impact and ethical governance surrounding these advanced technologies.

Furthermore, the summit will focus on future ecosystem development and strategic positioning within Europe's rapidly evolving humanoid robotics industry.

A significant draw for attendees will be the presence of major industry players. Companies already confirmed to participate include investment banking giant Goldman Sachs, automotive leader Geely Auto, and robotics pioneers AgiBot, Boston Dynamics, and Unitree.

Tech titans Nvidia and Huawei Cloud, alongside industrial manufacturing stalwart Siemens, are also slated to attend, promising a rich exchange of ideas and potential collaborations.

The European Humanoid Robots Summit 2025 offers a vital platform for experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to convene and accelerate the coordinated development of humanoid robotics, a field with the potential to significantly impact Europe's economic and social future.