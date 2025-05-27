Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) CEO Highlights Transdermal Pain Solution On Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)is featured in the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast, part of IBN's expanding podcast network focused on biotech and pharmaceutical innovation. In a conversation with host Carmel Fisher, Nutriband Co-Founder and CEO Gareth Sheridan outlined the company's focus on transdermal drug delivery systems, particularly in the underserved area of pain management. Sheridan emphasized the impact of the opioid crisis on patient access to effective medications, noting that the stigma and liability concerns surrounding opioids have left many pain patients without adequate care. He introduced AVERSA(TM), Nutriband's internally developed platform designed to deter abuse of opioid patches by making them difficult to manipulate for non-medical use.

Sheridan highlighted the dramatic contraction in the fentanyl patch market-from $4 billion in 2016 to under $1 billion today-despite the persistent size of the patient population needing these therapies. Nutriband aims to close this care gap by improving safety while maintaining accessibility. The interview offers insight into the company's development pipeline and how AVERSA(TM) may help restore prescriber and payer confidence in transdermal opioid therapies. The podcast episode reflects IBN's continued commitment to showcasing innovators across the life sciences industry.

To view the full press release, visit:

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (“DBP”) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN