Amir Aspires To Deepen Commercial, Economic And Political Cooperation With ASEAN


2025-05-27 02:03:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed hope that the outcomes of the second ASEAN-GCC Summit would contribute to deepening the prospects of trade, economic and political cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests of the peoples.

In a post on X, HH the Amir said: "Today in Kuala Lumpur, we held the second ASEAN-GCC Summit as part of our efforts to strengthen the partnership with this vital Asian bloc. We look forward to the Summit's outcomes contributing to broadening the horizons of commercial, economic and political cooperation in a way that serves the shared interests of our peoples."

