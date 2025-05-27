Gilead Sciences And Kite Pharma To Announce Transformative Cancer Research At This Year's American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- 3BL) GileadNews : We're joining with Kite Pharma to announce the presentation of transformative cancer research at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meetings. Our more than 20 abstracts include late-breaking data in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, updated Phase 2 results in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and early collaborative data on the delivery of a novel investigational CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma.
We remain united in our efforts to pursue innovative therapies that can deliver improved outcomes for people living with cancer. Read more .

Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

