Prime Minister Receives Call From Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Netherlands

2025-05-27 02:01:58
Doha, MQatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a telephone from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherland HE Caspar Veldkamp.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian Territories, in addition to a number of issues of joint interest.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed, during the call, the State of Qatar's ongoing efforts with regional and international partners to de-escalate and enhance stability and peace in the region.

