DABS Holds Technical Meeting On TAP Power Project

KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says it held a technical meeting regarding the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) electricity transmission project.

According to reports, the TAP project will transfer 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is expected to earn 100 million US dollars annually in electricity transit fees paid by Pakistan.

The project agreement was originally signed in 2015 between the leaders of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

A statement from DABS noted the technical meeting was attended by DABS leadership, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Economy, Industry and Commerce and Water and Energy.

Discussions focused on the electricity transfer from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan.

Chief Executive Officer of DABS Dr. Abdul Bari Omar described TAP as a vital regional project, emphasising the importance of national unity and transparency in all key national projects.

He stressed the need for well-coordinated decision-making and implementation efforts.

The statement added the meeting involved a comprehensive review of previous TAP agreements, clarification of the project route map, identification of necessary facilitation for project implementation and planning for future meetings.

A joint committee, led by DABS, has been formed to oversee this project in accordance with a decision by the Office of the Prime Minister.

