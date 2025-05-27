RCP Fund XIX Closes On $314 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services, announced the final close of its latest primary fund-of-funds, RCP Fund XIX, LP (“Fund XIX” or the“Fund”). The Fund closed on approximately $314 million in capital commitments. The Fund has a broad LP base of new and existing investors, including family offices, public pension plans, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.

“We are humbled by the continued support of our limited partners. More than 23 years after launching our first fund-of-funds focused exclusively on the North American small company buyout market, RCP remains as committed as ever to our strategy as well as the managers with whom we partner,” said Tom Danis, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors.

Fund XIX will adhere to the same investment strategy that RCP's predecessor primary funds employ. The Fund will generally target investments with buyout fund managers primarily focusing on less than $1 billion in committed capital. These managers will, in turn, generally seek to make control-oriented investments in established, small to mid-sized companies with approximately $10 million to $250 million in enterprise value.

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with approximately $17.0 billion in committed capital* and 55 full-time professionals as of May 27, 2025.

*“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm's inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP's advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client's portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client's portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP's recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by Columbia Partners Private Capital (the“Private Capital Unit”), a separate business unit of RCP Advisors 2, LLC (“RCP 2”), or by Hark Capital Advisors, LLC, and Bonaccord Capital Advisors, LLC which are independent business lines of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP's affiliated (but independently operated) management companies (including, without limitation, Five Points Capital and Westech Investment Advisors, LLC), and (iv) RCP's ancillary products or services.

