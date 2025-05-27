Pak Player's Unsportsmanlike Behaviour After Loss To India In U16 Davis Cup Sparks Outrage

(( MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A viral video from India's recent victory over Pakistan in the U16 Davis Cup has sparked outrage, as it showed a Pakistani player displaying aggressive and unsportsmanlike behaviour towards an Indian opponent.

India defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the 11th-place playoff match at the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup (U-16) tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. Prkaash Sarran and Tavish Pahwa secured straight-set wins in their singles matches, sealing India's position in the final standings.

However, three days after the encounter, a video surfaced on social media showing a Pakistani player making an aggressive gesture toward his Indian counterpart, repeating the act, and then dismissively shrugging him off - a move widely condemned as disrespectful and against the spirit of the sport.

The clip triggered sharp criticism online, with many users on X (formerly Twitter) applauding the Indian player for keeping his composure and upholding the dignity of the game.

India's win over Pakistan followed a narrow 1-2 loss to New Zealand in the 9th-12th place playoff, where the Indian duo lost a tense super tie-break (9-11) in the doubles rubber.

The untoward incident happened amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan.

The situation further escalated into a full-fledged conflict between the two neighbours, including drone interceptions by Indian Air Defence forces, widespread blackouts, and red alerts across Jammu and Kashmir. A ceasefire was eventually agreed, restoring a tentative calm.

These tensions also briefly disrupted the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, which resumed following the ceasefire. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed to IANS on Tuesday that all three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces have been invited to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad, under the theme of honouring the heroes of Operation Sindoor.