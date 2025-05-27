Vetcomm-Sponsored Para Athlete Brian 'Big Country' Conwell Wins Double Gold At Valor Games

Brian "Big Country" Conwell

Powerlifting and Shot Put Champion Continues to Inspire as a Leading Para Athlete and U.S. Army Hero

- Brian "Big Country" ConwellSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Army veteran and elite para athlete Brian“Big Country” Conwell, proudly sponsored by VetComm , took home two gold medals at this year's Valor Games, earning top honors in both powerlifting and shot put. These victories mark a career milestone - his 25th medal in adaptive athletic competitions.Conwell, widely known for his strength, heart and grit, was also honored last year with the 2024 Resilience Award for Veterans presented by Blu Lapis Media. His remarkable journey from military service to champion athlete has made him a symbol of what's possible through resilience, discipline and determination.Currently featured on the cover of SHIFT Advanced Life Design magazine , Conwell shares his personal story of overcoming injury, mental hurdles and rebuilding his life through sport.A decorated U.S. Army veteran, Conwell turned to adaptive athletics following injuries sustained during active duty. Through a combination of powerlifting, field events and mental toughness, he rose through the ranks and became a fixture at events such as the Warrior Games, Invictus Trials and now the Valor Games.VetComm, a leading veteran support company, is proud to back Conwell's athletic journey and mission. As a national advocate for VA benefits access and veteran reintegration, VetComm helps amplify Conwell's message of empowerment and post-service purpose.“Brian is the definition of resilience,” said a Valor Games spokesperson.“He's a fierce competitor, but more importantly, he lifts everyone around him - literally and figuratively.”Conwell continues to train for national and international competitions and serves as a mentor to wounded warriors and disabled athletes nationwide.About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique needs, VetComm ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

