Tareen Dermatology Welcomes Dr. Elisabeth Hurliman, MD, Phd

She is a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she completed her dermatology residency and Mohs fellowship training and earned her MD and PhD.

Before joining the Tareen Dermatology team, she practiced at Ridgeview Medical Center, focusing on Mohs micrographic and dermatologic surgery. She is a member of the American College of Mohs Surgery, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Hurliman's expertise and clinical interests include Mohs surgery and reconstructions, surgical dermatology, and dermatologic oncology. She is passionate about providing high-quality care for patients with skin cancer, including high-risk patients after transplant or on immunosuppression, and being a part of a multidisciplinary care team. She also brings expertise in cosmetic dermatology, including injectables and lasers, to enhance her patients' experiences. She cares for all her patients with a thoughtful and compassionate approach. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and volunteering.

Tareen Dermatology is particularly excited to welcome Dr. Hurliman as it continues its commitment to serving the Monticello community, which has experienced limited access to dermatological care. Tareen Dermatology is addressing a critical need for specialized dermatology services, focusing on the early detection and treatment of skin cancers that often remain undetected in rural areas until they advance to more critical stages. Patients from surrounding areas, including St. Cloud, face wait times for dermatology appointments extending up to 3-6 months.

Starting July 2025, she will be seeing patients at the Monticello and Roseville locations. Dr. Hurliman's addition to Tareen Dermatology is another crucial step in improving access and delivering accessible, quality dermatological care in Minnesota.

Tareen Dermatology is a premier dermatology practice dedicated to providing comprehensive skin care solutions. With over 25 board-certified providers, the practice focuses on patient-centered care and offers a wide range of services tailored to meet each patient's unique needs. Tareen Dermatology is committed to using the latest advancements in dermatological science to ensure the best possible outcomes for skin health.

