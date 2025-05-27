Table 1912 Reopens To The Public With Grand Celebration In Cedar Falls

A Modern Culinary Experience with Deep Local Roots Returns May 31

- Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Western Home Communities is proud to announce the highly anticipated reopening of Table 1912 , a thoughtfully reimagined fine dining restaurant located at 5307 Caraway Lane, inside Jorgensen Plaza in the heart of Cedar Falls. Table 1912 is once again opening its doors, blending elevated Midwestern cuisine, timeless hospitality, and a renewed sense of connection to the community.

To mark the reopening, Table 1912 will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 31st, from 4 - 9 pm, featuring a champagne reception and an invitation for guests to experience its refreshed atmosphere, new menu, and signature hospitality. Reservations are recommended and can be made at .

“The reopening of Table 1912 is a meaningful step forward in our vision of bringing people together through excellent food and genuine hospitality,” says Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities.“This space has always held significance for our residents and community, and we're excited to see it flourish with new energy.”

The refreshed concept features a curated menu by Executive Chef Matt McDonell, whose culinary philosophy honors fresh, local ingredients while introducing creative, globally inspired techniques. From bacon jam croquettes to entrees like salmon roulade, each dish is crafted with intention and rooted in flavor.

“We've worked hard to create a place that feels both special and accessible,” shares Executive Chef Matt McDonell.“Our menu tells the story of local Iowa ingredients, seasonal inspiration, and heartfelt cooking. We can't wait to share it with new and returning guests alike.”

With its warm interior design, soft lighting, and intimate atmosphere, Table 1912 offers a welcoming yet elevated space for date nights, family gatherings, special occasions, and everyday indulgences. Whether visiting for a celebration or simply a good meal, guests will experience service that is thoughtful, polished, and authentically Cedar Valley.

Starting May 31st, the restaurant will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 4 - 9 pm. For more information, visit .

About Table 1912

Table 1912 is a chef-led restaurant located at Jorgensen Plaza on the Western Home Communities campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Reopened to the public in 2025, Table 1912 blends elevated cuisine and hospitality, offering a warm, modern dining experience rooted in local ingredients and thoughtful service. Named in honor of Western Home's founding year, Table 1912 honors a legacy of community, connection, and care - now with a renewed focus on culinary excellence. Learn more at .

