Younger You Aesthetics And Wellness Brings Advanced Aesthetic Treatments To Isle Of Palms

Dr. Jaclyn Lanham is thrilled to welcome you to Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness

Featuring Cutting-Edge Candela Technology, Including NordlysTM, PicoWay®, and MatrixTMPro

- Dr. Jaclyn LanhamISLE OF PALMS, SC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness is now open for business, bringing state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments and skin rejuvenation services to the Lowcountry. Located in the heart of Isle of Palms, Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness is dedicated to helping clients achieve healthier, more radiant skin with the latest in cutting-edge technology. The studio proudly offers an advanced lineup of Candela devices, including the NordlysTM for IPL and laser skin rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo removal and pigmentation correction, and the revolutionary MatrixTMPro for non-invasive skin tightening.About NordlysThe award-winning Nordlyssystem is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice to support total wellness and preventative care.Nordlyshas established a new standard in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology with its cutting-edge SWT(Selective Waveband Technology) IPL narrowband system. This technology provides unparalleled precision, effectiveness, and safety in IPL treatments, addressing pigmentation concerns and vascular lesions, which supports overall skin health and well-being.The NordlysNarrowband with SWToffers exceptional outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime, promoting a more holistic approach to wellness. Its customizable settings and targeted delivery ensure precise, individualized treatments, aligning with Biolite's preventive care philosophy.About PicowayThe Candela PicoWaylaser is an industry-leading technology designed to safely and effectively address a variety of skin concerns, from unwanted tattoos to pigmentation irregularities and overall skin rejuvenation. Using ultra-fast picosecond pulses, the PicoWaydelivers high-powered energy that shatters pigment particles beneath the skin without causing excessive heat damage to surrounding tissue. This results in faster healing, minimal discomfort, and fewer treatment sessions compared to traditional lasers. Ideal for all skin types, the PicoWayis FDA-cleared to treat:Tattoo Removal – Effectively removes multicolored tattoos, including difficult-to-treat blues and greens.Pigmentation Issues – Targets sun spots, age spots, freckles, and melasma.Acne Scars – Reduces the appearance of acne scars by stimulating collagen production.Fine Lines & Wrinkles – Enhances skin texture and smoothness for a youthful appearance.General Skin Rejuvenation – Improves overall skin tone and texture, resulting in a more radiant complexion.With its advanced laser wavelengths (532nm, 785nm, and 1064nm), the PicoWaycan precisely target and break down even the most stubborn ink colors and deep pigmentation while minimizing downtime and maximizing results. Whether you're looking to erase a tattoo, brighten your skin, or restore a youthful glow, the PicoWayis a trusted, innovative, and highly effective solution for achieving beautiful, lasting results.About MatrixProThe MatrixPro is the next evolution in fractional radiofrequency (RF) microneedling technology. This state-of-the-art device combines ultra-fine insulated needles with controlled RF energy to deliver precise, fractional thermal coagulation deep within the dermis. By creating micro-injuries and delivering RF-induced thermal stimulation, the Matrix Pro effectively triggers neocollagenesis and elastin remodeling, leading to improved skin tone, texture, and structural integrity. Clinically proven to target fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and skin laxity, this advanced system is safe for all skin types and offers customizable treatment parameters for tailored results. With minimal downtime and enhanced patient comfort, the Candela Matrix Pro is an ideal solution for those seeking a non-surgical, results-driven approach to skin rejuvenation and dermal remodeling.By offering these three state-of-the-art Candela laser devices, Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness provides a comprehensive approach to health that emphasizes both wellness and prevention through personalized services."At Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness, we offer globally known award award-winning, best-in-class innovative advancements as the backbone to our approach,” says Dr. Jaclyn Lanham, founder and owner of Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness.“We continually strive to enhance our patients' experience with phenomenal laser technology and advanced regenerative biologics that are simply unparalleled in this region. I am beyond proud to give our patients a truly comfortable, safe, and effective results-driven experience,” she added.For more information about Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness' suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit , or call 843.894.0955 in Isle of Palms, SC.About Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness:Featured in Island Vibes Magazine and Charleston Women Magazine, Dr. Jaclyn Lanham is a nationally recognized double board-certified Nurse Practitioner in family practice medicine and psychiatry, with additional subspecialties in regenerative/restorative medicine, regenerative aesthetics, and laser technology. With a doctoral degree from the University of Toledo and advanced post-doctoral education from Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Lanham brings unmatched expertise and a holistic approach to aesthetic and wellness care.Inspired by years of patient success stories from her private practice, Symphonic Minds, Dr. Lanham founded Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness in Isle of Palms, South Carolina-a serene, state-of-the-art studio dedicated to helping clients rediscover their confidence and natural beauty. Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness offers a full spectrum of advanced, non-surgical aesthetic services, including microneedling and RF microneedling, CoolPeel resurfacing, tattoo and permanent makeup removal, AquaFirmeXS ultimate facials, neurotoxin and regenerative injectable fillers, and the BioRePeel“no peel” chemical peel. Additional services include high-end upgrades to minimize downtime, IPL and Frax 1550/1940 treatments, vaginal rejuvenation consultations, injectable vitamins and peptides, medical-grade skincare, hair and scalp restoration for thinning hair, sexual health and wellness consultations, and respiratory health support via halotherapy. Each treatment is thoughtfully designed to deliver real, lasting results in a personalized, luxurious environment.At Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness, every treatment is tailored to the individual, blending innovation with personalized care to deliver a luxurious, results-focused experience that helps clients look and feel their absolute best.

