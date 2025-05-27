Brian D Mclean Wins Multiple Awards For The Book Our Global Crisis At The Bookfest® Awards Spring 2025

Our Global Crisis

First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2025

The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

- Brian D McLeanVANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brian D McLean is a winner of a First Place at The BookFest Awards Spring 2025 for the book titled Our Global Crisis. The book is honored in the Nonfiction - Conservation & Environment category. Our Global Crisis was also honored in the Nonfiction - Society & Social Sciences - Race, Class, Culture & Religion category with a Second Place distinction.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Brian D McLean says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Our Global Crisis. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions."Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Brian D McLean as the winner of a First and Second Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Brian D McLean should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.ABOUT THE AUTHORAward-winning author Brian D. McLean is a former Medical Laboratory Technologist and Information Systems Specialist who turned his passion for the outdoors into a new career focused on environmental conservation. Currently, he is working on restoring riparian and temperate forest ecosystems affected by clearcut forestry practices. A keen observer of human nature and a devoted environmentalist, McLean has spent the last 22 years compiling and crafting Our Global Crisis.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest website .

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.