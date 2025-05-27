Rouda Al Serkal Breaks New Ground For UAE With Historic Norway Chess Open Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Rouda Al Serkal, the UAE's first Woman Grandmaster (WGM) at just 15 years old, has marked a significant moment for her country and the Arab world by participating in the Norway Chess Open. This event is not just any tournament but one that draws the globe's chess elite, including the reigning World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju from India and the renowned Magnus Carlsen from Norway.

On a sunny Monday evening, Rouda embarked on her journey in the tournament with a challenging match against Ukraine's GM Platon Galperin. Despite her best efforts and a game that stretched over 56 moves, she faced a setback with a 0–1 result. However, Rouda's spirits remained high as she reflected on the match,“It is sad to not start with a win,” she admitted, but quickly added,“But it was also incredibly valuable. Playing at this level is intense, and I know I'll grow from this.” This optimistic outlook exemplifies her resilience and determination to improve and succeed in future encounters.

Rouda's entrance into the Norway Chess Open, especially in the open category, signifies a monumental shift not only in her career but in the perception of athletes from the Gulf, particularly women.“It's been an incredible journey for me so far – one tournament at a time, learning from every game and gradually improving. Playing at an event like Norway Chess, alongside some of the biggest names in the sport, is a great experience. It shows how far I've come, and how much more there is to learn and achieve,” Rouda shared, reflecting on her path and the significance of her participation.

Her achievement of the Woman Grandmaster title earlier this year was a groundbreaking moment, establishing her as the youngest and the first individual from the UAE to earn this distinction. Rouda's debut in Norway is not merely a personal triumph but a powerful statement of progress and ambition. Her presence at this event underscores a remarkable step forward for Emirati women in the realm of international chess, a field traditionally dominated by players from Europe and Asia.

Kjell Madland, the Founder and tournament director of Norway Chess, praised her pioneering spirit, stating,“She's breaking barriers that we didn't even know existed. For a young Emirati woman to compete in the open category at one of the world's top tournaments-it's inspirational. The significance of Rouda's journey stretches beyond sport.” Rouda's success and her bold steps forward have not only placed her in the spotlight but have also shone a light on the UAE's commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting women's participation in global sports arenas. Madland added,“I am confident her courage and skill are paving the way for a new generation of Emirati girls who now see a future for themselves on the international stage-not just in chess, but in any field they choose.”