Digital Business Cards Industry And Competitive Intelligence Report 2025-2030 - Rapid Digitalization Of Networking Practices Spurs Growth Of Digital Business Card Platforms

The global market for Digital Business Cards was valued at US$189.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$372.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Digital Business Cards market.



The growth in the digital business cards market is driven by several factors, including remote work culture, contactless networking preferences, and eco-conscious business practices. The ability to share updated, interactive information instantly through smartphones or email enhances convenience and relevance in a post-print world.

Enterprise adoption is accelerating due to analytics features, CRM integration, and centralized management of digital identities. Sustainability initiatives and cost savings from eliminating printed cards are further boosting adoption, especially among ESG-focused companies. With expanding use cases in virtual events, global networking, and omnichannel communication, digital business cards are quickly becoming the norm for professional and corporate introductions.

Segments: Platform (Android, iOS, Windows); User Type (Business User, Enterprise User).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Android Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$223 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.7%. The iOS Platform segment is also set to grow at 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $51.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.3% CAGR to reach $79.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coverage of players such as Blinq, CamCard, Canva, Doorway, Haystack and more.

How is the Global Digital Business Cards Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Some of the 34 companies featured in this Digital Business Cards market report include:

V1CE Wave Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $189.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $372.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digital Business Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Digitalization of Networking Practices Spurs Growth of Digital Business Card Platforms

Contactless Communication Trends Post-COVID Propel Adoption Across Professional Sectors

Integration with CRM, LinkedIn, and Email Automation Tools Strengthens Business Case for Digital Cards

Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Drive Shift from Printed Cards to Digital Alternatives

Customization Features and Brand Integration Capabilities Expand Use in Marketing and Brand Positioning

Increased Mobile Workforce and Remote Business Interactions Accelerate Digital Business Card Adoption

Growing Popularity of NFC and QR Code Technologies Fuels Platform Innovation

Freemium and Subscription-Based Monetization Models Create New Revenue Opportunities

Startup and Freelancer Ecosystem Adoption Expands Use Beyond Traditional Enterprises Enhanced Data Analytics and Lead Tracking Capabilities Drive B2B Adoption Across Sales Teams

