Rapidfort And Carahsoft Partner To Streamline Public Sector Compliance And Bolster Federal Software Defenses

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidFort , the fastest growing cybersecurity company securing the global software supply chain, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. This partnership enhances Carahsoft's portfolio with RapidFort's software supply chain security platform and curated near-zero CVE images, enabling Public Sector organizations and Government agencies to proactively reduce vulnerabilities by 95% and fast-track Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) and CMMC compliance by months. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RapidFort's Public Sector distributor, making the company's solutions available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are proud to provide our customers with a powerful, DoD-trusted platform that enables them to improve their software security and significantly reduce their time to compliance,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“With RapidFort as part of our portfolio, organizations can now build more secure software, maintain continuous compliance and meet the highest Federal security standards more efficiently and effectively.”

Achieving and maintaining compliance with Federal frameworks is a complex, resource-intensive process for vendors. It requires continuous vulnerability management, strict adherence to regulatory standards and substantial documentation. Often, this slows down product launches and places a heavy burden on development and security teams. Public Sector customers needed a more proactive, scalable way to reduce risk and accelerate compliance timelines without compromising on security.

RapidFort fills this critical gap by delivering a comprehensive, automated solution that addresses these challenges by:



Eliminating vulnerabilities before deployment with curated, near-zero CVE container images for Alpine, Debian, Red Hat and Ubuntu-aligned with key frameworks such as FedRAMP and CMMC.

Strengthening security posture and operational resilience through runtime protection and intelligent instrumentation, actively reducing software attack surfaces across environments. Accelerating compliance efforts with automated STIG hardening, real-time vulnerability insights and simplified documentation generation, including SBOM and POAM reports.



“Carahsoft and RapidFort are transforming FedRAMP and CMMC compliance-slashing timelines from months to weeks,” said Mehran Farimani, CEO of RapidFort.“Our near-zero CVE images and software supply chain security platform slash developer workload by 30%, speed up product launches and reduce vulnerabilities by 95%. We're empowering organizations to achieve top-tier security standards with less complexity and more efficiency. Carahsoft's extensive network, contract vehicles and expertise in Public Sector IT procurement make them an ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of RapidFort's holistic security solution, ensuring agencies meet stringent compliance requirements with ease.”

RapidFort is already available through Platform One , Tradewind Marketplace, AWS Marketplace , Microsoft Azure Marketplace , Google Cloud Marketplace , providing a reliable and efficient pathway for organizations looking to enter the Federal marketplace and drive growth in the Government sector. For more information about the RapidFort platform, please visit: .

RapidFort's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7575 or ... ; or view this complimentary webinar“Slash Your FedRAMP Certification Time: A Revolutionary Automated Approach.”

About RapidFort

RapidFort offers a cybersecurity platform that streamlines and secures modern infrastructure. This innovative approach allows organizations to continuously monitor and minimize their software attack surface, ultimately improving their security posture and operational efficiency. RapidFort empowers development and security teams with a free tier and free community images, making it easy to get started with secure software development. Learn more about RapidFort at .

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

