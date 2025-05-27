Corporate Visions Names Former Bloomberg Chief Data Officer Dom Maida To Board Of Directors
Maida brings nearly three decades of experience as a global executive in data, technology, and product development.
Maida currently serves as a Senior Advisor for Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and holds board positions at Macrobond Financial and ZoomInfo. His extensive experience includes a 26-year tenure at Bloomberg, where he served as Chief Data Officer from 2013 to 2021, leading the company's global data operations and driving technological innovation. Prior to that, he managed Bloomberg's flagship Terminal product and held executive positions overseeing Global Engineering, Sales, Support, and Product Management.
"Dom's appointment strengthens our Board to help further our company's growth," said Emily DiMiceli, CEO of Corporate Visions. "His proven success in building data-driven organizations, combined with his current board positions at leading technology companies, brings invaluable expertise as we advance our TruVoice platform and expand our AI capabilities."
"Corporate Visions is at the forefront of transforming how businesses approach revenue growth through evidence-backed solutions," said Maida. "I look forward to helping accelerate the company's momentum."
Since 2022, through Maida Consulting, LLC, he has been advising companies on leveraging data science, AI/ML, and GenAI to drive business transformation and operational effectiveness. His appointment strengthens Corporate Visions' position as it continues to expand its suite of B2B revenue growth solutions and technology offerings.
About Corporate Visions
Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based revenue growth solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success. Global B2B companies partner with Corporate Visions to enable their commercial teams with the insights, training, tools, and technology they need to rewire their commercial culture around their buyers and achieve superior results.
