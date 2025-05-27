DIB Signs USD 150 Million Murabaha Deal With Turkcell To Accelerate Türkiye's Tech Transformation



Facility to drive infrastructure growth and diversify capital access for Türkiye's leading digital operator

Strategic deal reflects DIB's expanding role in financing real economies and enabling digital expansion Partnership aligns with DIB's mission to advance sustainable impact through Sharia-compliant financ

Dubai, UAE –May 2025: DIB, the world's first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, has signed a USD 150 million Murabaha financing agreement with Turkcell, Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology services provider. The facility will support Turkcell's ongoing investments in digital infrastructure and further reinforces DIB's commitment to enabling growth in high-potential markets. As one of the most prominent Islamic financial institutions in the GCC, the Bank continues to foster cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable, innovation-led development.

Structured as a five-year bullet-term facility, the Sharia-compliant financing will enable Turkcell to advance critical infrastructure in areas such as data centres, cloud technologies, and renewable energy-further solidifying Turkcell's role as a leading force in Türkiye's evolving digital economy.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, commented:“At DIB, we have long believed that banking goes beyond funding, we drive transformation. This partnership with Turkcell is not merely about leveraging our balance sheet; it is about enabling the organisation to unleash its true potential. Türkiye represents a market with vision, scale, and ambition, an economy investing heavily in the infrastructure of tomorrow, and a natural partner in our cross-border strategy.”

Dr. Chilwan added:“As the UAE's largest Islamic bank, our role increasingly lies in establishing and shaping meaningful connections between geographies, sectors, and the players within. We see Islamic finance as a bridge, one that supports real economies while remaining true to the principles of ethical finance. With this facility, we are supporting a business that understands the future: digital, decentralised, and inclusive essentially, a future that DIB fully believes in.”

The deal also strengthens financial and commercial connectivity between the UAE and Türkiye, while offering Turkcell increased access to Islamic financial mechanisms and structures-particularly as it accelerates investment into strategic and sustainability-linked technologies.

Dr. Ali Taha Koç, Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell, said:“As Türkiye advances towards a more digital and data-driven economy, our focus remains on building the infrastructure that supports this evolution. Partnering with a trusted institution like DIB, with its strong regional presence and deep-rooted values, brings both credibility and strategic alignment. This facility is not just timely- it lays a strong foundation for our growth journey in the years ahead.”

The agreement was formalised at a high-level signing ceremony in Istanbul, attended by senior leadership from both organisations, led by Dr. Adnan Chilwan and Dr. Ali Taha Koç.

This agreement reflects DIB's strategic approach to financing the sectors and institutions shaping the next phase of economic growth. With a clear focus on long-term value, the Bank continues to enable real-world impact by backing businesses that are building the digital, sustainable, and resilient foundations of tomorrow's economies.