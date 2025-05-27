Moisson Montréal Rolls Out The Red Carpet And Awards $2 Million In Grants To 69 Heroes Of Food Assistance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning at the Jean-Talon Market, where it all began 40 years ago, Moisson Montréal concluded its 40th anniversary celebrations by awarding $2,048,311 in grants to 69 community agencies. These grants will fund the purchase of basic equipment like refrigerators, cold storage units, vehicles, crates, and tables, essential and concrete tools to better nourish Montrealer's living in precarious situations.

To mark this important gesture, Moisson Montréal symbolically rolled out a red carpet. Not to celebrate prestige, but to honor those who, far from the spotlight yet at the heart of the action, work every day to support the most vulnerable.

"This isn't a glamorous event. What we are awarding today are fridges, stoves, and trucks. But behind each of these pieces of equipment lies an essential gesture toward food dignity. Today, we are celebrating the real heroes working in the frontline," said Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

A Powerful Response to Pressing Needs

A total of 162 project proposals were received, reflecting a community sector under strain - rich in ideas but limited by resources. The high quality of submissions highlighted the scale of needs: outdated or missing basic equipment, spaces needing renovation, and delivery capacity to be strengthened. More than $5 million would have been needed to fund all submissions.

The selection was carried out by an independent committee composed of individuals from diverse backgrounds in food security, applying rigorous criteria to prioritize project diversity, tangible impact, and territorial equity.

"We received solid, meaningful, human proposals. The selection process was heart-wrenching. Most of the projects deserved funding. That's why our Board of Directors decided to extend funding beyond the initial plan," added Ms. Vézina.

A Gesture Made Possible Thanks to The Rossy Foundation

The grants were made possible through a major philanthropic donation from The Rossy Foundation, bolstered by a vote from Dollarama employees who helped direct The Rossy Foundation's funding to Moisson Montréal. This collective gesture raised $1.3 million, which was supplemented by Moisson Montréal's own funds.

A Map Showcasing Impact Across All Boroughs

A geographic map installed onsite allows visitors to visualize the projects supported throughout Montreal's boroughs. Each point represents a concrete solution driven by a community-based organization.

This morning, 69 faces of resilience walked the red carpet. No trophies. Just everyday heroes feeding the vulnerable.

For more information, please contact:

Éliane Larouche

Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs

Moisson Montréal

514 701-4206

