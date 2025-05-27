403
Etihad Credit Insurance Achieves AED 16.2 Billion In Insured Turnover With A 15.7% Growth In More Than 100 Countries Across 17 Strategic Sectors
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri:
Under the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has adopted innovative strategies to enhance economic diversification, and Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) plays a vital role in supporting this
Etihad Credit Insurance's results reflect the success of our efforts to enhance the global competitiveness of local companies and consolidate the UAE's economic position regionally and globally
We are keen to expand the scope of the company's credit guarantees to include a number of major deals in the infrastructure and energy sectors in African markets
The company's gross exposure increased to AED 11 billion, exceeding its 2023 levels by 14.58%
