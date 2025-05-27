Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Healthcare Without The Hold Music -- Txtsquad Leads The Shift

Healthcare Without The Hold Music -- Txtsquad Leads The Shift


2025-05-27 11:16:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Our mission is simple - improve healthcare accessibility," said Josh Taylor, CEO of TxtSquad.

"We make it easy for patients to reach their care teams-whether by secure text, voice, or video-without hold music, phone tag, or app downloads."

"This kind of access doesn't just improve the patient experience-it also frees up time for healthcare staff and improves outcomes," said Taylor.

This new initiative builds on momentum from a successful pilot in 10 community care clinics across Newfoundland and Labrador, where TxtSquad reduced no-show rates by up to 80% , increased patient satisfaction, and significantly cut call volumes.

TxtSquad's platform integrates with existing phone systems to offer secure two-way texting, phone wraparounds like call queues and voicemail, and AI agents for scheduling, reminders, follow-ups, and quality assurance.

It also enables AI-assisted phone and video interactions that transcribe and simplify virtual care-while delivering valuable operational insights. The platform is fully compliant with North American healthcare privacy regulations.

Visit to learn how your clinic or healthcare organization can eliminate phone tag and put patients first.

TxtSquad is a Canadian health tech company transforming patient engagement with secure, AI-powered communication tools. From text and voice to virtual care support, TxtSquad helps healthcare providers improve outcomes, reduce missed appointments, and streamline operations-without requiring patients to download an app.

SOURCE TxtSquad

MENAFN27052025003732001241ID1109600879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search