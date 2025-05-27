Greeks & Grapes: A Napa Affair Brings Black Excellence And Inclusive Luxury To Napa Valley, August 7-10, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Set against the stunning backdrop of Napa Valley's largest resort, Greeks & Grapes: A Napa Affair blends the richness of Black heritage with the indulgence of wine, music, comedy, and curated experiences. Designed with Divine Nine members and Black professionals in mind-but open to all who value culture and authentic connections-the weekend will feature gourmet food, signature tastings, and unforgettable performances.

"This isn't just an event-it's a cultural movement," says McWilson. "Greeks & Grapes is about honoring who we are while embracing the lifestyle we've earned. Accomplished. Joyful. Connected. All vines lead to a celebration of us-our journey, our legacy, and our continued excellence."

Programming Highlights Include:

Daily wellness experiences, food and wine demos and tastings, movie night, headlining comedy experience, and mainstage hitmakers across R&B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, and Jazz.

George Clinton, Yvonne Orji, Nephew Tommy, Jonathan Slocumb, Marcus Johnson, Enrique Holmes, iStevie, Moses, Keysha E., Demola, Big Nick J, and Dee Dee Simon are amongst the first wave of talent confirmed with more to be announced soon. Greeks & Grapes promises a weekend like no other-equal parts reunion, retreat, and revelry.

Packages for Every Vibe, Including All-Inclusive Luxury

Festival goers can choose from a variety of access levels, including the premium "ALL Access" package, which includes hotel accommodations, exclusive events, skybox views, custom wine tote, one bottle of wine per guest, premium tastings, and VIP entertainment-all without the need for add-ons or upgrades. Every detail has been curated with intention and guests can simply arrive and enjoy.

A Commitment to Community, Culture, and Access

Marlon L. McWilson-who also helms multiple community-focused ventures in Oakland including Field Trips R Us and Black Bear Apparel-built this experience with a mission of inclusion and elevation. While Greeks & Grapes is centered on the Divine Nine, it is open to all who value the rich cultural traditions, entrepreneurial spirit, and celebratory joy of the Black community.

With support from the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Divine Nine chapters across the country, Greeks & Grapes: A Napa Affair is poised to become the West Coast's signature cultural wine festival-and a new annual tradition for years to come.

