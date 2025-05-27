The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Reveals New Details Of Luminara, Elevating Design, Dining, And Discovery At Sea

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Luminara is set to deliver memorable yachting experiences through meticulously designed spaces, exceptional dining, and enriching opportunities for exploration and connection. This further reaffirms the brand's leadership in redefining luxury travel at sea through unparalleled voyages. Every element has been carefully crafted to provide a transformative journey that goes beyond the ordinary.

"With Luminara, we've raised the bar once again, uniting legendary service, elevated design, and an extraordinary onboard experience to further define our distinct approach to ultra-luxury travel at sea," said Ernesto Fara , President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection . "This remarkable superyacht opens the door to new destinations and deeper guest experiences, reinforcing our commitment to thoughtful exploration and continuous innovation across the fleet."

"As the first luxury hospitality brand to launch into yachting, The Ritz-Carlton continues to redefine immersive travel at sea," said Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury, Marriott International . "Rooted in our legendary service, Luminara is a continuation of our legacy, yet entirely her own-a vessel designed for connection, discovery, and the transformative power of travel. Onboard, she introduces far-reaching itineraries, a refined culinary vision, and thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect her own sense of place and purpose."

Impeccable Design

Luminara, inspired by its Latin origin meaning 'light,' will span 794 feet (242 meters) and offer an airy, elegant sanctuary for up to 452 guests across 226 spacious suites. Conceptualized by a team of acclaimed design leaders, Luminara will embody contemporary craftsmanship and refined interiors. Public spaces were envisioned by Toronto-based Chapi Design Luxury Division , while suites were appointed by London-based design firm AD Associates , with lighting by celebrated consultants DPA . The harmonious interiors will marry warm walnut woods and striking Arabescato Corchia marble, with a palette awash in soft blues, warm greys, and deep ocean hues, accented with bronze and subtle ruby tones. Reflective finishes, sculptural lighting, and curved architecture will evoke the fluidity of the sea, creating a seamless interplay between indoor and outdoor spaces. The yacht's sleek exterior, expertly crafted by Helsinki-based studio Aivan , draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of private yacht design.

A hallmark across the fleet, each suite will open onto a private terrace, inviting guests to take in the ever-changing vistas of the open sea. Light-filled accommodations, including the new Residential Suite, will balance intimacy and drama with a core palette of dark oak, Emporada marble, and smoked glass accents, layered with neutrals, warm timbers, and sleek metal finishes. Complementary accent tones, rich materials like Oak Jacobean, and bespoke furnishings from iconic design houses such as Minotti, Giorgetti, Talenti, Poltrona Frau, and Molteni-found in the yacht's upper-category suites-will add tactile richness and visual depth. Subtle lighting, intuitive scene settings that allow guests to tailor the ambiance will contribute to a serene oasis.

Inspired Art

Expertly curated art, adorned throughout the yacht, will become part of the journey itself aboard Luminara. Capturing the freedom, sophistication, and elegance intrinsic to yachting, the collection will encapsulate 731 pieces, with approximately 65% commissioned specifically for the yacht. Many works will explore the interplay of light and celebrate Malta's rich historical tapestry. From artistic reflections on knights' armor and the symbolic beacon of lighthouses to delicate representations of the Maltese Hawk moth, each piece will underscore the adventurous spirit of exploration. Works by renowned artists, among them Paul Klee, David Hockney, Alexander Calder, Henri Matisse, Gerhard Richter, and Andy Warhol will be displayed throughout the yacht, creating an unmatched ambiance for both inspired discussions and quiet reflection. The standout piece will be a stunning seven-story suspended light sculpture that will illuminates the aft staircase atrium, enhancing the sense of connection between decks with a masterful fusion of art, lighting, and design.

Innovative Cuisine

Dining aboard Luminara will carry forward The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's commitment to world-class culinary excellence. The yacht will host five dining venues, two shaped by James Beard award winners and Michelin-starred restaurant chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina . Seta su Luminara , in collaboration with Trabocchi, will feature an 8-course tasting menu alongside an à la carte selection of modern Italian cuisine inspired by Venice's historic spice trade. At Beach House , created with Mina, guests will savor vibrant Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, rooted in the chef's Egyptian heritage.

Additional concepts will encompass Azur on Luminara , with regionally influenced menus centered on seasonal ingredients; Haesu Bit , a pan-Asian concept incorporating flavors from destinations Luminara will visit, such as Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, and Cantonese; and Mistral , which will capture the spirit of Mediterranean coastal dining through fresh seafood and expertly grilled meats.

Guests will also discover seven sophisticated bars, notably the new Art Bar , where they can mingle amid a striking installation of Cycladic art which blends the abstract beauty of ancient traditions with the fluid, dynamic nature of modern navigation. Set against this dynamic backdrop of art and sweeping sea views, guests will enjoy craft cocktails paired with regional sweet delights tied to the yacht's itineraries.

Signature Amenities

Luminara will elevate The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's signature offerings with an expansive Marina , Marina Terrace , and Marina Beach , all anchored by a dynamic floating lounge platform with a central pool where guests can swim directly in the sea. The platform will connect guests to a variety of activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, Seabob, and electric foiling boards. A panoramic pool area on Deck 10 will invite relaxation at the main pool and two jacuzzis, with tranquil retreats complemented by tailored amenities.

The wellness journey will continue at The Ritz-Carlton Spa® with nourishing treatments from ESPA , 111SKIN , and Pisterzi . Home to eleven treatment rooms, the spa will present a selection of exclusive treatments inspired by the yacht's Asia-Pacific itineraries. Experiences such as the Awakening Bamboo Massage and Detoxifying Wellness Poultice Treatment will emphasize an indulgent and holistic approach to rejuvenation, unique to Luminara.

Expanded Retail

The luxury retail experience aboard Luminara, curated in partnership with Starboard Luxury , will welcome dedicated retail spaces for Cartier , IWC Schaffhausen , and Piaget , all making their debut with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Cartier and IWC will showcase their signature Swiss timepieces, with IWC presenting select models never before available at sea. Piaget will feature a refined selection from its fine jewelry and Swiss watch collections, all supported by personalized service from knowledgeable brand ambassadors.

The Boutique will carry a purposeful selection of resort wear, accessories, exclusive co-branded Lululemon apparel, vintage finds, and unique home décor and gifts. The launch assortment will display fine jewelry from Ileana Makri, Lauren Rubinski, and Sydney Evan, with the first-at-sea debut of Sydney Evan's men's collection, and limited-edition pieces from 64 Facets. Accessories will span one-of-a-kind vintage Hermès Birkins and Kellys, sustainable handbags by Stella McCartney, and embroidered clutches from Olympia Le-Tan. Fashion and home décor highlights will include Milan-based La DoubleJ and resort wear from Johanna Ortiz and Orlebar Brown. As Luminara transitions to Asia, additional brands and regional discoveries will be layered in to reflect the journey.

New Destinations

With the debut of Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will continue to expand its leadership at sea, with three yachts soon sailing to the world's most captivating destinations. Following its inaugural Mediterranean season, the superyacht will chart new waters as it voyages through Africa and the Indian Ocean before beginning Asia-Pacific itineraries in December 2025. These journeys will explore both iconic cities and hidden gems, including Hạ Long Bay, Vietnam; Osaka, Japan; and Bangkok, Thailand. Beginning in May 2026, Luminara will then spend the summer in Alaska and Canada, opening exclusive access to the region's untamed wilderness and breathtaking natural wonders.

Reservations for Luminara are now open. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection .

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and Alaska, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second superyacht, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, slated to debut in July 2025, will continue this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments at sea. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection .

