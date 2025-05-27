CCC Signs Mou With UKEF To Help Diversify Canada's Exports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK Export Credit Finance (UKEF), the United Kingdom's export credit agency. The MoU is intended to support Canada's export diversification strategy by deepening the industrial partnerships between Canadian and UK companies in Aerospace and Defence, as well as Public Infrastructure, Clean Energy and Information Technology.

CCC's MoU enables UKEF to provide financing to eligible borrowers under Canada's government-to-government (G2G) contracting model. CCC helps governments around the world acquire customized Canadian solutions through G2G contracts. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance. This reduces risks for all parties.

CCC is the only Government of Canada agency that offers commercial advocacy, collaborative project development, and international contracting expertise to help Canadian businesses secure contracts with foreign governments. In the past 5 years, CCC helped to export over $15 B of Canadian goods and services to countries around the world.

In addition to working with UKEF, CCC will continue collaborating with Export Development Canada (EDC) – Canada's export credit agency, to bring buyer and project financing to G2G contracts.

Quotes

“CCC is proud to work with UKEF to strengthen industry collaborations between Canada and the United Kingdom, and to better serve the needs of Canadian exporters and their government buyers.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

“This MoU underscores the enduring trading partnership between the UK and Canada to support our joint long-term and sustainable economic growth priorities. The signing follows hot on the heels of UK Export Finance establishing a presence in Canada to help explore new financial lending opportunities that will benefit both Canadian and UK exporters.” – Ozgur Kutay, Country Head, Canada at UK Export Finance

G2G contracting solution

About CCC

CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .