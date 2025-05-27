Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Product Portfolio With The Introduction Of New Patent-Pending Turbineguardtm Series

LAFOX, Ill., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, announced a new line of monitoring relays for the wind and renewables markets. The first of these to be launched are temperature and voltage monitoring relays to meet safety needs, as well as the performance of the critical turbine monitoring systems. With the aging fleets of turbines and obsolescence of key voltage and temperature relays, the TurbineGuardTM Temperature Signal Relay and the TurbineGuardTM Voltage Signal Relay devices offer owner-operators visibility into their turbine systems and support winterization efforts to meet regulatory requirements. These products are fully compatible with GE* turbines, ensuring seamless integration and reliable performance. Both products have been meticulously designed and enhanced with the end user in mind, focusing on key features and meaningful improvements.

TurbineGuardTM Temperature Signal Relay Key Features:



Temperature LCD Readout

No rewiring required, same harnesses and connectors

Push button trigger to test heaters

Remote input to test heaters

Programmable temperature set points Status LEDs

TurbineGuardTM Voltage Signal Relay Key Features:



Compatible with both ultracapacitor or lead acid battery technologies

Voltage LCD readout

Programmable voltage set points Status LEDs

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups stated,“Our goal is to create engineered solutions that not only meet the user expectations but deliver real value in their everyday use. Every feature and improvement of the new TurbineGuard products reflect our commitment to putting the user first.”

Richardson Electronics is pleased to introduce these new products, which are designed, manufactured, tested, and supported by our team in LaFox, IL, as part of our continued commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions. This launch represents a significant step forward in meeting the evolving needs of the renewable power generation market. For detailed information, quotes, and delivery timelines, please contact our team .

*All product and company names are trademarksTM or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of the trademarks is solely for identification purposes and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holders.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and“engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at .

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | | .