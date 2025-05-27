Tej Pratap Yadav Will Rise From 'Zero To Hero': Anushka's Brother Slams Lalu Family
Akash's defence of Tej Pratap Yadav came as he spoke to newsmen over the raging controversy and made an appeal to Lalu Yadav's family to stop name-calling of his sister.
“My sister and my family are being maligned. My sister is subjected to malicious attacks from those close to the RJP supremo's family. It's our request that no one other than the Lalu family speaks on the issue,” he said.
Akash further said that they come from a family of Swatantra Senanis (freedom fighters).
“They (Lalu's family) should immediately stop the humiliation of our family's reputation. We come from a family of freedom fighters,” he said.
Taking objection to honey-trapping charges against his sister, he said his family commands immense respect in society because of the family's contribution to the nation's freedom movement, and it's time that attempts to defame them are stopped.
“My sister's grandfather's name is Tulsidas, while her maternal grandfather is late Amir Guru. There are memorials built in the village, in the names of our ancestors,” he said.
Issuing a veiled threat, he said that he has many recordings on his phone, which will unravel the truth when the time comes, leading to much embarrassment and trouble for those who are targeting their family.
Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son and former minister in the Bihar government, was shown the door from the RJD for six years on Sunday, while the family also snapped ties with him, following revelations by him that he was in a love affair with a girl named Anushka Yadav.
Tej Pratap shared a video with her 'partner' on his Facebook account; however, upon facing backlash, he deleted it and claimed that it was hacked.
