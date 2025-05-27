Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jpmorganchase And Tiger Finance Provide $141 Million Credit Facility To Consumer Brand Company


2025-05-27 10:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-- Financing supports growth strategy of media-savvy brand-incubator known for its strong focus on ecommerce channels and reliance on celebrity influencers

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance and JPMorgan Chase have provided a lifestyle growth brand incubator with $141 million in strategic financing.

The revolving line of credit/term loan consists of $26 million provided by Tiger Finance and $115 million provided by JPMorgan Chase.

"Featured in the likes of Elle, Homes & Gardens, The New York Times and countless Instagram and TikTok posts by celebrity influencers, the borrower's brands have the potential for even further growth," said Tiger Finance Managing Director Andrew Babcock .

Since 2020, the brand company has earned sales and media impressions in the billions, with much of its business coming through digital/ecommerce channels, the executive noted.

"More operators with growth brands are looking for non dilutive growth capital by forging relationships with Tiger Finance and JPMorgan Chase," Babcock said. "Our asset intelligence gives us the ability to help a broad array of companies achieve their goals at a time of both uncertainty and opportunity."

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .

SOURCE Tiger Group

MENAFN27052025003732001241ID1109600779

