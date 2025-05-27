Clear Channel Outdoor Launches Digital Billboard Campaign Across Texas To Find Missing Children

Clear Channel Outdoor, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Texas Center for the Missing and Local Police Team Up to Bring Missing Kids Home from Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO ), Texas Center for the Missing (TCM), and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alongside the El Paso Police Department, Houston Police Department, and San Antonio Police Department, launched a new month-long campaign across Texas calling attention to the ongoing searches for local missing children. Coinciding with National Missing Children's Day (May 25), the digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaign highlights missing children's cases in four major markets including Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio, to help generate leads. The month-long campaign will be broadcasted thousands of times, producing millions of market impressions across the state's four major media markets.

Photo of missing child Jean Gabriel Benitez will be displayed on digital billboards across El Paso.

The search for Devine Tollett, who has been missing since 2018, continues in the Houston region.

Photo of Nevaeh Woods, who has been missing since March 2025, will be displayed across the San Antonio region.

Photo of missing teen Misty Lynn McGinn will be shown on digital billboards across Dallas for the next month.

On Friday, May 23rd, CCO held press conferences in each Texas market where families of the missing children, along with local law enforcement working on these unsolved cases, spoke throughout the state and urged the public to share any information they have regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of these children, some who are now adults.

Clear Channel Outdoor is providing this month-long public service campaign at no cost in partnership with Texas Center for the Missing (TCM), Houston's Amber Alert Provider. This is one element of CCO's ongoing partnership with TCM and part of a larger campaign to raise awareness about local missing children in these four major Texas markets. To date, more than 17 Texas children have been reunited with their families as a direct result of this collaboration.

The country is in the midst of a persistent missing and exploited children crisis nationwide. The Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received 44,783 missing person reports in 2024 with 31,864 being juveniles.

Photos are one of the most vital tools for law enforcement when searching for a missing child and have the power to produce leads that can unveil crucial information and help safely recover children. The new billboard campaign enables TCM to reach a broad audience across Texas by distributing photos of missing children in targeted areas that can aid law enforcement with a search.

"We are proud to partner with Texas Center for the Missing to launch this critically important out-of-home campaign that has historically helped reunite missing children with their families across the state of Texas," said Lee Vela, Vice President, Public Affairs-Houston, Clear Channel Outdoor. "As a local Houston resident, it's an honor for my team and I to make this initiative a priority every year. Texas is our home and our children's safety is of the utmost importance to foster healthier communities. We are hopeful this year's campaign will generate leads to finding these missing children and offer their families the hope they deserve."

"For over a decade, Texas Center for the Missing has enjoyed a meaningful collaboration with Clear Channel Outdoor that has had positive results not only for National Missing Children's Day but for ongoing efforts on behalf of missing Texans statewide," said Melissa Turnquist, CEO of Texas Center for the Missing. "We believe that digital out-of-home campaigns have been and continue to be an invaluable tool in finding missing children and saving lives. We are grateful for Clear Channel's commitment to our community and are eager to reunite more families throughout the state of Texas as a result of this year's campaign."

For this year's campaign, the missing child's photo is included in each message, and in some cases, the child's age-progression photo is shown if the child has been missing for an extended period.

2025 Missing Children Cases featured across Texas in this program include:

Dallas: Misty Lynn McGinn , a teen, now 22 - missing from the City of Rice just south of Dallas. Misty has been missing since April 19, 2020, when she was 17 years old. She was last seen at her home in the City of Rice, just South of Dallas. She reportedly suffers from mental health issues and was not on her medication at the time when she went missing. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm, wears glasses and her hair was dyed reddish pink.

El Paso: Jean Gabriel Benitez and Allison Garcia who disappeared in March of 2024 and November of 2024 respectively . On March 18, 2024, Jean Gabriel Benitez went missing from his home. He is 5'7" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and light brown hair. On November 2, 2024, Allison Garcia left home and did not return. She could reportedly be in Mexico.

Houston: Devine Tollett , missing since April 1, 2018. Devine was just 18 years old when she vanished on April 1, 2018. That day, she never came home to her condo after finishing her shift at work in Houston. Since then, her family has been desperately searching for answers and holding on to hope. Investigators need anyone with information to come forward and help bring closure for Devine's family. Devine is African American, with long black hair and warm brown eyes. She's about 5'1" tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

San Antonio: Nevaeh Woods missing since March 2025. Nevaeh was last seen on March 1, 2025 in the 6400 block of Firestone parkway. She is right-handed and has straight shoulder length hair.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th National Missing Children's Day. National Missing Children's Day is a reminder to all parents and guardians of the need for high-quality photographs of their children for use in case of an emergency, and for the need for everyone to pay close attention to posters and photographs of missing children.

For regional missing children alerts, visit .

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

About Texas Center for the Missing

Texas Center for the Missing (TCM) is a Houston-based nonprofit and is the Amber Alert AND Silver Alert provider for the 14-county Houston-Galveston region. TCM offers crisis intervention, prevention, and community education services related to child abductions, runaways, internet lures, and endangered adults. To decrease the number of missing children, we at Texas Center for the Missing know that children and families need to be educated about how to remain safe, law enforcement needs to be trained on how and when to activate local Amber Alerts AND Silver Alerts, and the community at large needs to be aware of the painful reality faced by searching families. Since its founding in 2000, TCM has directly served more than 500,200 children and families. In addition, TCM has trained 8,400 law enforcement officers and provided assistance in more than 2,900 missing persons cases. We are at the ready to activate community resources 24/7 to get a missing at-risk child or endangered adult home quickly and safely. Your support directly affects our ability to serve the Greater Houston community with the best and most time efficient resources available.

For more information, visit centerforthemissing or watch our latest videos at: .

Connect with Texas Center for the Missing on Facebook at or on Instagram .

Bringing hope and healing to the missing and their families

through crisis intervention, prevention, and community education.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED