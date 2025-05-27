Abell Pest Control Celebrates The 100Th Birthday Of Ralph Abell, Second Generation Leader In Century Old Family Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Abell Pest Control proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone: the 100th birthday of Ralph Abell, a second-generation leader whose life and legacy are deeply woven into the fabric of the company. Founded in 1924 by his father, Earl Abell, in the basement and garage of their Toronto home, the business began as a modest pesticide manufacturing operation. Under Ralph's guidance and vision, it evolved into one of the most trusted names in pest control across Canada and beyond, a true Canadian success story built on family values, innovation, and service.

From its earliest days, Abell Pest Control was founded on family, hard work, and a commitment to integrity. Ralph exemplified these principles. Known for his technical expertise and forward-thinking leadership, he championed a model of pest control that was quiet, effective, and people-focused.

“Ralph was a true pioneer in the pest control industry, ahead of his time in both service and how he treated people,” said Brett MacKillop, President of Abell Pest Control.“He believed in doing things right, focusing on lasting solutions, and showing genuine respect for customers and team members. His values, innovation, integrity, and excellence still guide our business today.”

As President of the Canadian Pest Management Association from 1972 to 1974, Ralph helped raise public awareness about the industry and the importance of using pesticides safely. He also worked closely with government officials to improve regulations and promote higher standards across the industry.

Ralph joined the business full-time in 1940 as the first technician, having spent his childhood learning from his father, Earl Abell. His hands-on experience and natural understanding of the industry helped shape a unique perspective: that pest control isn't just about eliminating problems, it's about keeping families and communities safe. In 1960, Ralph Abell became President, leading the company into a period of expansion and modernization.

“ Pest control is essential to public health and well-being,” said MacKillop.“From preventing the spread of disease to safeguarding food supplies, our work remains necessary. Over the past century, the industry has advanced from basic chemicals to science-driven, sustainable solutions. What has endured is the unwavering commitment to public health and safety, a legacy instilled by Ralph Abell.”

Happy 100th birthday, Ralph!

