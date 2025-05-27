Blue Water Properties Named Spot2nite's Best Of The Best 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Spot2Nite, a trusted platform for discovering and booking outdoor stays, released its annual list of top campgrounds and RV resorts across North America that deliver unforgettable experiences for outdoor enthusiasts, with multiple categories. This year's categories included Southwest campgrounds, Mid-Atlantic Campgrounds, 55+ RV resorts, and more. Blue Water is proud that four of its managed properties were named to the list, including:



Blue Water RV Resort and Stella Mare RV Resort (Texas) – Best Southwest Campgrounds of 2025

HTR Niagara (New York) – Best Mid-Atlantic Campgrounds of 2025

HTR Acadia (Maine) – Best New England Campgrounds of 2025

Freeport, TX's Blue Water RV Resort was named a Best Southwest Campground because of its scenic views, charming coastal cottages, and proximity between Surfside Beach and Galveston, and amenities including a pool, beach, water sports, and private trails. Galveston, TX's Stella Mare RV Resort was also named a Best Southwest Campground with its 25 acres of prime island paradise. Guests can unwind in a resort pool and nearby beach, not far from Galveston Island State Park.

Grand Island, NY's HTR Niagara offers a scenic and adventure-filled New York camping escape, with log cabins, RV sites, and tent spots. Guests can enjoy a pool, zip lines, mini-golf, a gaga ball pit, and robust activities, with close proximity to Niagara Falls. Mount Desert, ME's HTR Acadia is on the breathtaking shores of Mount Desert Island. Guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of the New England surroundings with a heated pool, onsite boat docks, and a community fire pit, not far from Acadia National Park.

"We are honored to see four of our properties being recognized among the top campgrounds in the nation," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "This recognition reflects the resort owners' investment, and our team's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and memorable stays in some of the country's most scenic locations."

About Blue Water:

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC .

