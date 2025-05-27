Life365 Appoints Healthcare Veteran Jay Roberts As Chief Development Officer

In his new position, Roberts will spearhead the company's strategic growth initiatives, including securing funding, building strategic partnerships, and fostering relationships with key stakeholders to accelerate Life365's market expansion and long-term success.

"We've already benefited tremendously from Jay's strategic insights during his time as an advisor," said Life365 Founder and CEO Kent Dicks. "His deep expertise in healthcare finance and innovation, coupled with his passion for advancing medical technology, will be invaluable as we pursue our mission to safely and cost-effectively connect patients to care from the comfort of their homes."

Roberts expressed enthusiasm about his expanded role: "Life365 stands at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging advanced technologies like AI to extract actionable insights from patient-generated health data. These insights enable more proactive, preventive care models that can transform healthcare delivery. I'm excited to collaborate with Kent and our investors as Life365 revolutionizes remote patient monitoring to personalize care, improve outcomes, and enhance patient engagement across the healthcare ecosystem."

Extensive Healthcare Leadership Experience

Beyond his role at Life365, Roberts serves as a partner with Ventac Partners, a global catalyst in life sciences that creates breakthrough companies, bringing scientific innovation to patients worldwide. He is also a venture partner for DigiLife Fund II, where he leads fundraising, due diligence, and investment decisions alongside DigiLife team members and syndicate investment funds.

Roberts' governance expertise extends to several prominent roles, including membership on the Board of Trustees of U.S. Pharmacopeia and service on the boards of directors for multiple healthcare companies, including Cingulate (Nasdaq: CING ), Caidya Research, Veriskin, NaviPoint Health, and Vyant Bio.

Until February 2023, Roberts served as president and CEO of Vyant Bio, an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders.

Throughout his distinguished career, Roberts has held chief executive officer, chief operating officer (COO), and chief financial officer (CFO) positions for Nasdaq publicly traded companies and venture and private equity-backed healthcare technology organizations. His experience spans diagnostics, software solutions, and manufacturing companies, with involvement in more than 50 M&A and debt and equity transactions.

Roberts previously served as CEO and COO of Cancer Genetics. Prior to that, he was CFO for VirMedica, an innovative technology solutions company.

A current member of the Alliance of CEOs, Roberts is recognized as a thought leader and expert panelist for numerous programs and publications on topics, including "conscious capitalism," leadership and mentoring, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and healthcare innovation. He holds an MBA from the University of Maine.

About Life365

Life365 is a leading developer of virtual care technology solutions that enable healthcare delivery at home. The Life365 platform addresses key care delivery challenges by providing scalable solution integration and logistics to enterprise healthcare organizations, enabling patient connectivity, engagement, and improved outcomes for diverse patient populations.

The platform serves as a single integration point that enables providers, payers, and other stakeholders to implement a proactive, virtual-first care approach to remotely engage and monitor patients with various conditions and needs, including chronic disease management, post-discharge care, and population health management.

Led by an experienced, industry-recognized team, Life365 is a major patent holder of wearables, sensors, and patches driven by machine learning/AI, driving the next generation of scalable remote patient monitoring. Life365 serves as a strategic partner of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and the Veterans Administration, supporting the largest population of veterans in the world.

For more information, visit .

