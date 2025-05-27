Echostor Named To CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2025

Solutions provider jumps 50 spots on this year's list

NORWOOD, Mass., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor , a leader in IT solutions and services, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized EchoStor on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

"Being recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list validates our strategic approach and the hard work of our entire team," said Mike Johnson, CEO of EchoStor. "Our advancement on this list demonstrates that agility and customer focus can drive substantial growth in today's market. This recognition affirms that our approach is resonating with customers who need technology partners that can move at the speed of their business."

EchoStor's big jump on this year's list reflects the company's continued momentum across its core solution areas, including Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. The company's rise comes as traditional enterprise IT approaches face increasing pressure from rapidly evolving customer demands and emerging technologies, positioning EchoStor to capture market share while established players work to maintain their footing in a transformed landscape.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About EchoStor Technologies

EchoStor Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in Next-Gen Data Center, Networking, Security, Modern Workplace, Digital Workflows, and AI & Data Services. With a focus on delivering innovative and tailored solutions, EchoStor partners with organizations to drive digital transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes.

SOURCE EchoStor Technologies

