Avalo Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025, New York
Fireside Chat
June 4, 2025, at 7:35 am ET
Oppenheimer Innovators in I&I Summit, New York
Panelist:“Dermatology: AA, HS, PSO”
June 25, 2025, at 10am ET
Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at . The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo's lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. For more information about Avalo, please visit .
About AVTX-009
AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.
For media and investor inquiries
Christopher Sullivan, CFO
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
410-803-6793
or
Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
