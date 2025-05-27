Superdisintegrants Research Business Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Rising Demand For Fast-Acting Pharmaceuticals Spurs Expansion, Rising Adoption Of Generic Pharmaceuticals Sustains Market Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superdisintegrants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Superdisintegrants was valued at US$414.5 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$567.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Superdisintegrants market.

Superdisintegrants play a critical role in enhancing the performance of pharmaceutical dosage forms, particularly in the manufacturing of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) and fast-release formulations. These excipients accelerate the breakdown of tablets when they come into contact with water or bodily fluids, allowing for faster drug release and absorption.

The growing preference for ODTs, especially among pediatric and geriatric patients who may have difficulty swallowing conventional tablets, has led to a surge in demand for superdisintegrants. Pharmaceutical manufacturers rely on superdisintegrants like crospovidone, sodium starch glycolate, and croscarmellose sodium to improve the efficiency and efficacy of their drug formulations, particularly for over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications.

What Drives Growth in the Superdisintegrants Market?

The growth in the Superdisintegrants market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for fast-acting and patient-friendly drug formulations, advancements in drug delivery systems, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require ongoing medication. The growing pediatric and geriatric populations, who benefit the most from orally disintegrating tablets, are also fueling demand.

Additionally, regulatory support for improving patient compliance and the increasing popularity of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are expanding the application of superdisintegrants. The focus on innovation, particularly in natural and multifunctional superdisintegrants, is contributing to sustained market growth.

What Are the Latest Innovations in Superdisintegrants?

Advancements in superdisintegrant technology are focused on improving the efficiency, compatibility, and safety of these excipients. Recent innovations include the development of natural and biodegradable superdisintegrants, which are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are experimenting with multifunctional superdisintegrants that offer not only rapid disintegration but also improved drug stability and bioavailability.

The rise of novel drug delivery systems, such as sublingual and buccal tablets, has further expanded the scope of superdisintegrants in modern formulations. Continuous R&D efforts are aimed at reducing disintegration times and optimizing the functionality of these excipients in different drug matrices.

Which Market Segments Are Leading in Superdisintegrants?

Key product types include synthetic superdisintegrants such as crospovidone and sodium starch glycolate, which dominate the market due to their high efficiency. Natural superdisintegrants like modified starches and cellulose are gaining traction as clean-label options for pharmaceutical companies. In terms of formulation, orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) and fast-release capsules account for the largest share of the market.

The pharmaceutical sector is the primary end-user of superdisintegrants, with applications in both prescription and OTC drugs. North America and Europe hold the largest market shares due to the advanced pharmaceutical infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing drug production.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Avantor Performance Materials LLC, BASF SE, Corel Pharma Chem

Segments



Product (Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Natural Superdisintegrants, Other Products) Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Oncology, Other Therapeutic Areas)

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

