Superdisintegrants Research Business Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Rising Demand For Fast-Acting Pharmaceuticals Spurs Expansion, Rising Adoption Of Generic Pharmaceuticals Sustains Market Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$414.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$567.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Superdisintegrants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Fast-Acting Pharmaceuticals Spurs Growth in Superdisintegrants Market Expansion of Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) Segment Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Increased Focus on Patient Compliance Strengthens the Business Case for Superdisintegrants Technological Innovations in Drug Delivery Systems Propel Adoption of Superdisintegrants Rising Geriatric and Pediatric Populations Accelerates Demand for Orally Disintegrating Drugs Rising Adoption of Generic Pharmaceuticals Sustains Growth in the Superdisintegrants Market Emergence of Natural and Biodegradable Superdisintegrants Propels Market Competitiveness Increased Use of Superdisintegrants in Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Expands Market Reach Growing Demand for Fast-Release Drug Technologies Accelerates Market Penetration Focus on Improving Drug Stability and Efficacy Drives Innovation in Superdisintegrants Rising Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Boosts Superdisintegrants Production
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 46 companies featured in this report
- Asahi Kasei Corporation Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. Avantor Performance Materials LLC BASF SE Corel Pharma Chem DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG Dow, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Jrs Pharma GmbH Co. KG Merck KgaA Roquette Freres S.A.
