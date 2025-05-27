ECL Final: Chelsea's Shot At UEFA History As Betis Eye Fairytale Finish

(( MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Chelsea and Real Betis will face off at the Stadion Miejski, in Poland, in the final of the 2024-25 Europa Conference League final on Thursday (IST).

Seville-based Real Betis have reached their first European final, but the task they face in Wroclaw is a daunting one. Chelsea looked like title contenders from the start of the league phase, and Enzo Maresca's side come to Poland aiming for a unique first - win and they will become the first team to triumph in all five of UEFA's major men's senior club competitions, the Blues having already won two editions of the UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two editions of the defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

However, Betis can also take comfort from one stat. Since the start of the 2001/02 season, all 23 Champions League, Europa League or Conference League finals that have featured Spanish hopefuls have been won by a Spanish team (including four all-Spanish deciders – the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and the 2007 and 2012 Europa League equivalents). The last time a La Liga club lost a major UEFA final to a foreign outfit was when Valencia were defeated by Bayern in the 2001 Champions League showpiece.

There will be intrigue too in the contest on the sidelines as Chelsea's Italian coach Maresca played under Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini as a midfielder at Malaga from 2011–12, and was then the Chilean's assistant at West Ham in 2018-19

Betis fans, meanwhile, know Maresca from his four seasons as a player with their local rivals Sevilla, the Chelsea coach remembering that he scored the only goal in a derby win against Betis in November 2005.

When and where will the UEFA Europa Conference League final final take place?

Chelsea and Real Betis will square off at the Stadion Miejski, in Wroclaw, Poland on May 29. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch UEFA Europa Conference League final?

The UEFA Europa Conference League final will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv.