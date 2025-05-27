4 Potential Comeback Angles For Drew Mcintyre In WWE After Injury

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Drew McIntyre is set for time away due to injuries. Here are four potential storylines WWE can explore when The Scottish Warrior returns.

McIntyre's ongoing war with Damian Priest is far from over. With each man holding a major win, Priest at WrestleMania 40 and Clash at the Castle, and McIntyre at WrestleMania 41, the rivalry deserves a decisive conclusion. A returning McIntyre taking out Priest would set up the third and final chapter of their feud.

With John Cena's farewell tour in full swing, McIntyre could step in as one of the last major opponents. While the two don't share history, their current paths could cross over the WWE Title. A heel McIntyre challenging Cena during this stretch would be a fitting showdown.

Jey Uso's rise to the top came at McIntyre's expense on RAW's Netflix debut. Since then, Jey has gone on to win the Royal Rumble and claim the World Heavyweight Title. If McIntyre returns as a free agent or is drafted to RAW, a rematch for the championship and revenge writes itself.

McIntyre's rumored switch to SmackDown was reportedly tied to a feud with Cody Rhodes. But those plans shifted when The Rock intervened. If Rhodes reclaims the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cena, McIntyre could re-emerge as The Final Boss' enforcer, reigniting a storyline that was put on pause.