Trump Administration Targets Harvard Again, Now Seeks To Cancel $100 Million In Federal Contracts

The Trump administration is moving to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University-estimated at $100 million-amid an intensifying dispute over the university's handling of antisemitism on campus, according to a report.

The New York Times reported that the letter obtained by it directs agencies to find“alternative vendors” for future government services and to submit a list of existing contract cancellations by June 6. The move affects contracts across approximately nine federal agencies.

Critical services to be transitioned

The letter, dated May 27 and signed by Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the US General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service, noted that services deemed“critical” would not be immediately terminated but transitioned to other vendors in due course.

The GSA is responsible for managing the procurement of goods and services across federal agencies.

Trump:“A very anti-Semitic Harvard”

President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Harvard in a Truth Social post on Monday, suggesting he would cut $3 billion in federal grants to what he described as“a very anti-Semitic Harvard” and redirect the money to trade schools.

The cancellation of federal contracts follows earlier moves by the Trump administration to strip more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants from Harvard. The administration has also blocked the university's ability to enroll international students .

In two ongoing lawsuits, Harvard is fighting back . In one, the university seeks the restoration of over $3 billion in federal funding. In another, it has asked a federal court to reinstate its international student enrollment rights .

A judge has already granted Harvard temporary relief . Last week, US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued an order allowing Harvard to continue enrolling international students pending a full hearing . That hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Administration alleges bias and rights violations

Administration officials allege that Harvard has continued using race as a factor in admissions.

In addition, officials accuse Harvard of allowing antisemitic incidents to fester on campus without adequate disciplinary responses.

