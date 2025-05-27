Mexico Prepares For Green Shipping Future As Work Begins On National Action Plan

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The development of Mexico's National Action Plan (NAP) for maritime decarbonization is officially underway, setting the course for a greener and more resilient shipping future.

Spearheaded by the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR), with technical support from the IMO's GreenVoyage2050 Programme , the process was formally kicked off at a national stakeholder workshop held in Mexico City on 21 May 2025. The event brought together key institutions including SEMAR, the Ministry of Environment (SEMARNAT), Ministry of Energy (SENER), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), and representatives from national ports (ASIPONAs), academia, industry, and civil society.

Participants engaged in breakout discussions to identify national priorities and opportunities for reducing GHG emissions across the shipping and port sectors. These included adopting cleaner fuels, upgrading port infrastructure, enhancing regulatory coordination, and investing in innovation and workforce development. Discussions also focused on the integration of port decarbonization with national climate goals and international cooperation on green shipping corridors.

Rear Admiral Javier Mendoza Rosales, deputy director general for liaison, Implementation, Regulations, Marine Accidents and Casualties, Port Captaincies and Maritime Affairs Unit (UNICAPAM), emphasized the importance of seizing the moment:

“Mexico has a real opportunity to take advantage of global momentum on maritime decarbonization. Through this collaboration with the IMO, we can strengthen our regulatory frameworks and build a forward-looking maritime sector that supports both economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

The workshop also underscored the strategic role of ports in this transition. Actuary Diana Elena Portilla, executive director of maritime-port strategic planning, general coordination of ports and merchant marine, noted:

“Our ports are pillars of national economic development and their transformation is essential to respond to today's challenges. Through the National Action Plan process, it is possible to align port operations with the country's energy and climate priorities, thus laying the foundations for a greener, more efficient and competitive port system.”

Recognizing Mexico's vast potential, Subaskar Sitsabeshan, programme officer at IMO's GreenVoyage2050 Programme, highlighted the country's strengths and leadership:

“Mexico's extensive coastline and network of over 100 ports offer a unique opportunity to drive sustainable growth in the maritime sector. With strong national ambition and cross-sector engagement, GreenVoyage2050 is pleased to collaborate on this important initiative in Mexico – bringing together actors from shipping, ports, and energy to co-create an ambitious, yet practical National Action Plan for maritime decarbonization.”

A strong focus was placed on enhancing national capacity to develop low- and zero-carbon solutions for ships and ports, including exploring Mexico's potential in hydrogen, ammonia, and electrification. The dialogue highlighted the need for targeted financing, pilot projects, and regional cooperation to unlock long-term opportunities.

As a next step, Mexico will undertake a baseline assessment of GHG emissions from its maritime sector to guide the development of the plan.

GreenVoyage2050 Programme

GreenVoyage2050 is a major technical cooperation programme initiated by the IMO to assist developing countries in reducing GHG emissions from shipping, aligning with the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy. Phase I of GreenVoyage2050 (2020–2023) supported partnering countries in developing policy frameworks and pilot projects to reduce GHG emissions from ships. Phase II (2024–2030) continues and expands this support, leveraging funding from the Governments of Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Mexico prepares for green shipping future as work begins on National Action Plan