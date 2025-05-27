J&K's Top Bureaucrat Taking On A Century Of Confusion

File photo of Atal Dulloo

By Mohammad Amin Mir

For most of his life, Ghulam Nabi, 72, believed a narrow strip of farmland outside his village in Kupwara belonged to his family.

The claim was based on stories passed down by his father and a handwritten deed from the 1960s.

But when a neighbour recently began building on that land, Nabi went to the local revenue office to find the truth. What he got was a shrug.

The records, they said, were“somewhere” in a locked storeroom, and possibly damaged by water.

Now, that kind of uncertainty may finally be ending.

At a high-level meeting last week in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo told senior officers it's time to“work with urgency and precision” to complete the region's land record digitization.

The effort, part of the national Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), is aiming to bring clarity to what has long been a foggy system of handwritten records, overlapping claims and informal transactions.

“Once we do this right, people should never have to second-guess their land records again,” Dulloo said.“It's about removing doubt.”

And there's plenty of it to remove.

The region's land documents span more than a century, with some dating back to the Dogra rule in the 1800s. Many are torn, faded or missing altogether.

In some villages, maps drawn decades ago no longer match the land as it exists. Boundaries shift, families grow, and deals are sealed with handshakes, not stamps.

“This isn't just about converting paper into PDFs,” said Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary of Revenue.“You need to verify, cross-check, and sometimes even investigate. Otherwise, you're just digitizing chaos.”

The job ahead is massive. Officials estimate that over 6.5 million land parcels across the union territory must be mapped and recorded, along with around 100,000 ownership changes, or mutations, that are still pending. These include everything from inheritance transfers to court decisions that were never updated in the system.

To help manage this, the government has trained dozens of“Master Trainers”-local officials and experts who will lead district teams in scanning, digitizing and verifying data. The target is to deploy 100 such trainers per district.

One pilot site, Khairi Dadyal village in Nagrota tehsil, has already been fully digitized. Locals there can now see their Records of Rights on a screen at the local revenue office, and soon from their phones. Another village, Chak Wahab Din in Suchetgarh, has gone live too.

These are small steps, but they matter.

In Srinagar, officials at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) have developed custom software that allows real-time updates of Jamabandis-the core land ownership document in the region. It also supports digital deed creation, Aadhaar integration, and secure document storage via DigiLocker.

But software alone doesn't solve everything.

“Our systems work, but they depend on the inputs,” said an NIC engineer who asked not to be named.“If someone uploads wrong or incomplete data, the system can't fix that. It's only as good as what goes in.”

To tackle that, Dulloo is pushing for tight verification protocols.

Retired patwaris are being called back to help compare old maps with satellite images. High-resolution mapping is underway, using drones and GPS to match physical boundaries with digital ones. A special library of virtual control points is also being created for accurate geospatial referencing.

Yet the biggest challenge might be building public trust.

Land is deeply emotional in Kashmir. For many families, it's the only thing they own. Confusion over ownership has fuelled countless family feuds, neighbour disputes, and court battles. According to court data, more than one in three civil cases in the region involve land.

Dr. Anwar Hussain, a land rights researcher, said the reform could have“generational impact.”

“Land disputes have wrecked families here,” he said.“If done transparently, this digitization could end decades of pain.”

That's why the administration plans to involve citizens directly. Before records are finalized, village-level camps will be held where locals can check details, raise objections and suggest corrections. For rural areas with limited internet access, the government is also setting up display kiosks and offering mobile support through trained volunteers.

Beyond individual ownership, the plan also aims to clean up government records. All land parcels will soon be linked to a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), tied to Aadhaar data where available. This will help identify illegal encroachments, optimize land use and streamline welfare schemes like PM-KISAN.

Financial Commissioner Shaleen Kabra believes this will reshape how property is bought and sold.“Once records are online, and deeds are paperless,” he said,”the whole process becomes faster and cleaner.”

After the completion of the process, many reckon, people won't be forced to bribe someone to get their document moved from one desk to another.

Still, hurdles remain.

The infrastructure for 207 new record rooms-climate-proof facilities where physical documents will be stored for backup-hasn't been funded yet.

And while digitization is racing ahead in some districts, others lag due to staff shortages, outdated maps, or ongoing disputes.

A Geographic Information System consultant advising the project, said the work is intense but rewarding.

“It's like detective work,” he said.“You're not just digitizing land. You're tracing stories, families, migrations. Every map tells a story.”

Back in Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi is still waiting for clarity on that disputed land. But this time, he's hopeful.

“They came to our village last week with tablets and showed us our plots,” he said.“They asked if the names were right. I've never seen that happen before. Maybe now, our children won't have to fight for this again.”

The government hopes to complete most of the digitization by next year. Whether that deadline holds or not, one thing is clear: Jammu and Kashmir's land history is finally being rewritten by codes, maps, and shared data.