MENAFN - PR Newswire) PHOENIX, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bluum, a leading provider of education technology solutions, proudly announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized the company for earning a spot on CRN's Solution Provider 500.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

Bluum Ranks No. 75 on CRN's 2025 Solution Provider 500 List. (CNW Group/Bluum)

Continue Reading

Bluum has earned its place on CRN's Solution Provider 500 for the third time, being honored for its unique approach to education technology. Bluum doesn't just sell products; it creates comprehensive learning environments that keep students engaged while supporting educators with sustainable and practical, everyday solutions. Its commitment to technology innovation, sustainability, and measurable classroom impact are the key differentiators that set Bluum apart from its competitors - making it a leader in transforming education.

"What an incredible honor it is for Bluum to rank No. 75 on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Rob Gag, Bluum's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're not your average solutions provider; we go beyond products and services to understand our customers' evolving needs. We leverage our deep relationships to navigate challenges together and deliver customized but impactful solutions. We're fortunate to serve incredible customers, and we're committed to that partnership for the long term."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at , beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About

Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology services and support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn .

© 2025. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Bluum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED