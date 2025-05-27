Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan PM Vows Support To UNRWA For Gaza Refugees


2025-05-27 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday Japan will continue working to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Ishiba made remarks during his meeting with Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Phillipe Lazzarini in Tokyo, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Ishiba and Lazzarini reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely together in supporting Palestine refugees facing a severe crisis, the ministry said.
While expressing his respect for UNRWA's efforts in supporting Palestine refugees, Ishiba said, "Japan will work on sustainably ensuring an enabling environment that allows humanitarian assistance activities."
In response, Lazzarini expressed his appreciation for Japan's support to date. The UN official also provided an overview of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the circumstances surrounding UNRWA, and its efforts to improve the governance.
According to Lazzarini, about 500,000 people are facing starvation in the war-torn Gaza Strip. (end)
mk


MENAFN27052025000071011013ID1109600601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search