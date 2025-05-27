403
Japan PM Vows Support To UNRWA For Gaza Refugees
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday Japan will continue working to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Ishiba made remarks during his meeting with Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Phillipe Lazzarini in Tokyo, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Ishiba and Lazzarini reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely together in supporting Palestine refugees facing a severe crisis, the ministry said.
While expressing his respect for UNRWA's efforts in supporting Palestine refugees, Ishiba said, "Japan will work on sustainably ensuring an enabling environment that allows humanitarian assistance activities."
In response, Lazzarini expressed his appreciation for Japan's support to date. The UN official also provided an overview of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the circumstances surrounding UNRWA, and its efforts to improve the governance.
According to Lazzarini, about 500,000 people are facing starvation in the war-torn Gaza Strip. (end)
