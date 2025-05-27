Zulu Pods Successfully Demonstrates ZPOD Oil Delivery Technology On Acutronic Turbojet Engine Secures Additional Navy Funding For Continued Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The demonstration marks a significant milestone in ZPI's mission to increase engine performance and efficiency for expendable propulsion systems. "This test proves that the ZPOD can enhance performance while simplifying lubrication for single-use engines," said ZPI Co-Founder and CEO, Rob Sladen. "It's a game changer for the growing class of attritable and expendable platforms."

As a continuation of its work with the U.S. Navy , ZPI has been awarded the second tranche of its SBIR Phase II contract. This funding will enable joint collaboration with Acutronic on a second engine configuration, designed to support a range of national defense programs.

Building on their momentum, ZPI and Acutronic have agreed to conduct flight testing with the ZPOD later this year, a move that will advance the technology to Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Eight. This flight campaign will further validate the ZPOD in operationally relevant conditions, cementing its viability for defense applications.

The year ahead is pivotal for Zulu Pods as the company accelerates its commercialization roadmap. In Q2 alone, ZPI is scheduled to deliver ZPODs for evaluation at seven separate customer facilities. Concurrently, the company has initiated qualification activities with multiple Department of Defense stakeholders to ensure compliance with military specifications.

"Our 2025 pipeline is a strong indicator of market demand for compact, high-efficiency oil delivery systems," said Sladen. "From decoys to loitering munitions and other expendable platforms, we're excited to help shape the future of propulsion for the modern warfighter."

About Zulu Pods, Inc.

Zulu Pods, Inc . (ZPI) designs and manufactures innovative fluid delivery solutions for drones and missiles, rotorcraft, and anti-corrosion applications with a mission to enhance the US Military's warfighting capabilities for modern challenges. ZPI's products radically simplify mechanical system architectures resulting in improved mission performance, safety, reliability, and optimized fleet maintenance.

About The Acutronic Group

Acutronic manufactures specialty components for use on uncrewed aerial vehicles, land defense applications, and missile systems. These products are used on next-generation aerospace programs and include a range of electric power systems, servo-actuators, micro-turbines, and Hybrid-Electric-Propulsion-Systems. Acutronic offers standard products and excels at designing highly customized solutions for demanding mission requirements.

