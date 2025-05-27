As Gold Pushes Higher, Junior Miners Begin To Show Signs Of Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite a 40% gain in the gold price since 2019, junior valuations remain deeply discounted-still hovering near pre-COVID levels. Analysts atandnote this disconnect, suggesting a re-rating could be overdue if current price strength persists. Veteran investorand billionaireboth see $5,000 gold within reach, whilerecently projected a potential path to $6,000 if even a sliver of U.S.-held foreign assets are reallocated toward bullion. For investors scanning the horizon, catalysts are beginning to emerge.

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF ) is a gold exploration company advancing district-scale opportunities in New Zealand-a country with a long legacy of high-grade gold production and renewed interest from global investors. Today, RUA reported high-grade intercepts from its Cumberland project, including 1 metre at 26.9 g/t gold and 1 metre at 16.2 g/t. These results confirm the continuity and near-surface nature of the Gallant vein system that previously returned 62.2 g/t gold -including a standout 1-metre interval grading 1,911 g/t-which stands as RUA's first drill-tested target generated through VRIFY's AI-assisted discovery platform .

"From the very first drill holes, we intersected significant, wide quartz veins hosting high-grade gold, confirming historical intercepts," said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD . "This marks an exciting start, validating the effectiveness of the VRIFY AI targeting process and confirming near-surface mineralization with the potential to extend the envelope of known mineralization across a 2km structural zone.. It's a major step forward for our hub-and-spoke strategy in Reefton... The Gallant prospect represents the first VRIFY AI target that we have drilled so far. This structure is traceable on surface for over 600m and remains largely untested along strike and at depth."

Located just 3 km from the past-producing Globe Progress mine, Gallant hosts steeply dipping quartz veins up to 14 metres wide and remains open along strike and at depth. Historic drilling in the area returned standout intercepts like 20.7 metres of quartz, with intervals grading up to 1,911 g/t gold at depths less than 80 metres -suggesting the potential for a shallow, high-grade resource in a district with strong infrastructure. A follow-up program is now underway, stepping 100 metres south, with additional assays pending.

RUA controls roughly 95% of the Reefton Goldfield, which has historically yielded over 2 million ounces at grades ranging from 9 to 50 g/t. At its Auld Creek project, recent drilling returned 9.0 metres at 5.9 g/t gold equivalent and 1.25 metres at 48.3 g/t. Importantly, only two of four known shoots are currently included in the model. Earlier hits include 12 metres at 12.2 g/t gold equivalent, including a 2-metre stretch grading 54.8 g/t.

Infographic -

Adding further strategic value, Auld Creek contains high-grade antimony-a critical mineral now trading above US$50,000 per tonne . Surface samples have exceeded 40% antimony , with multiple drill intercepts over 8%. In early 2025, the New Zealand government designated antimony as a national priority, heightening the potential relevance of RUA's dual metal profile.

In the Hauraki Goldfield on the North Island, RUA recently completed its second surface campaign at the Glamorgan project, identifying three gold-arsenic anomalies across a 4-kilometre trend. Rock chip samples returned grades up to 43 g/t gold, while CSAMT geophysics confirmed resistive zones consistent with quartz-rich vein systems. A drill access agreement is expected shortly, and all targets are being ranked using VRIFY's DORA AI engine .

RUA GOLD is led by a team with over $11 billion in collective mining exits , and backed by $5.75 million in fresh capital. Their strategy targets undervalued, high-grade potential in proven jurisdictions-using modern data to accelerate discovery across two of New Zealand's most historically productive, but underexplored, gold belts. With multiple drill programs active and catalysts expected in 2025, RUA offers significant leverage to continued exploration success.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for RUA GOLD at:

