Falcon Finance Surpasses $350 Million In Usdf Circulating Supply

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The announcement follows a strong wave of adoption since Falcon's public launch , building on momentum two weeks from a successful closed beta that accumulated over $200 million in Total Value Locked (TVL). USDf is now actively minted, staked, and traded across Ethereum, with liquidity available on leading decentralized exchanges including Uniswap, Curve, and Balancer, as well as centralized platforms such as Bitfinex.

"This achievement reflects both user confidence and market demand for secure, yield-generating digital dollars," said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at Falcon Finance. "In surpassing $350 million, Falcon reinforces its role as a core building block for the future of programmable finance."

The growth in USDf circulation also comes shortly after the launch of Falcon's transparency pag , which offers users full visibility into the protocol's collateral composition, reserve distribution, and third-party audit data. This includes breakdowns of reserves held with institutional-grade custodians through Fireblocks and Ceffu, mirrored trading positions on centralized exchanges, and on-chain deployment across staking and liquidity protocols.

Falcon Finance's design emphasizes asset safety and operational transparency, with the majority of reserves secured in MPC-based wallets and subject to quarterly third-party attestations. The protocol's first audit reports from Zellic and Pashov Audit Group were first released in Q1 2025, with additional reports scheduled on a rolling basis.

USDf can be minted using a wide range of collateral, including USDT, USDC, ETH, BTC, SOL, TON, NEAR, and other supported tokens. Staked USDf is converted into sUSDf, a yield-bearing asset that offers users approximately 15 percent APY, with the potential for enhanced returns through Falcon's Boosted Yield NFTs.

As part of its long-term user growth strategy, Falcon also launched Falcon Miles, an ecosystem-wide points program that rewards user activity across minting, staking, and asset holding. The program is set to expand to additional on-chain integrations, including lending markets and tokenized yield protocols, as the Falcon ecosystem continues to evolve.

With cross-chain deployments and new collateral integrations underway, Falcon Finance is advancing toward its mission of building a robust foundation for synthetic digital dollars.

For more information, please visit .

Contact

Managing Partner

Andrei Grachev

[email protected]

Photo -

SOURCE Falcon Finance