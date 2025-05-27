Cosmetics Active Ingredients Business Report 2025: Global Market To Reach $6.3 Billion By 2030 From $4.5 Billion In 2024 - Conditioning Agents Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients To Boost Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics was valued at US$4.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market.



Active ingredients in cosmetics are crucial compounds that function as conditioning agents, UV filters, anti-aging agents, and skin lightening agents; deliver specific benefits to the skin, hair, or nails. These ingredients, which include vitamins, antioxidants, peptides, and botanical extracts, are responsible for the efficacy of cosmetic products in addressing various concerns such as aging, acne, pigmentation, and hydration. Unlike inactive ingredients, which serve as carriers or preservatives, active ingredients are designed to target and improve specific conditions, making them essential for formulating effective skincare and personal care products.

The application of active ingredients in cosmetics is vast, covering a range of product types from serums and moisturizers to shampoos and conditioners. For instance, retinoids are widely used in anti-aging products due to their ability to promote cell turnover and collagen production. Hyaluronic acid is another popular ingredient known for its hydrating properties, making it a staple in moisturizing formulations. The use of natural and organic active ingredients has also gained traction, with consumers increasingly seeking products that combine efficacy with safety and sustainability.

The growth in the active ingredients for cosmetics market is driven by several factors. The rising consumer demand for effective and high-performance skincare products is a primary driver. Advances in biotechnology and dermatological research have led to the discovery and development of new active ingredients with enhanced benefits. Additionally, the growing trend towards personalized skincare solutions, where products are tailored to individual skin types and concerns, is fueling the demand for a diverse range of active ingredients. Regulatory pressures and the need for transparency in product labeling are also encouraging the use of well-researched and proven active ingredients. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation in the cosmetics industry.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Chanel SA, Brenntag AG and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Application (Skin Care, Hair Care) Functionality (Conditioning Agents, UV Filters, Anti-Aging Agents, Skin Lightening Agents)

