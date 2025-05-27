U.S. Soccer Legend Jozy Altidore Named WFP High-Level Supporter

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of World Football Day, the World Food Programme (WFP) has named Jozy Altidore, renowned Haitian-American professional soccer player and philanthropist, as its newest High-Level Supporter. In this role, Altidore will work to raise awareness and funds for WFP's emergency food assistance and nutrition programs around the world, including Haiti, his parents' homeland.

"Being named a High-Level Supporter of WFP is more than a title, it's a personal mission. With deep roots in Haiti, I've seen how hunger can devastate entire communities," said Altidore. "I'm committed to using my voice and platform to help WFP bring hope and lasting change where it's needed most."

Altidore-known as a powerhouse striker for both the U.S. Men's National Team and Major League Soccer (MLS)'s Toronto FC- is also part-owner of the Buffalo Bills. A steadfast supporter of WFP, Altidore has brought attention to WFP's life-saving programs in Haiti and recently donated the equivalent of 100,000 school meals as part of World Food Program USA's ERASE HUNGER® campaign. To learn more about Altidore's work with us, visit wfpusa/jozy-altidore .

"We are thrilled to welcome Jozy to our esteemed team of High-Level Supporters," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. "Jozy brings tremendous passion and an infectious energy and enthusiasm to our mission that we hope will inspire younger Americans, athletes, and sports fans alike to join us in fighting global hunger."

Beyond WFP, Altidore's philanthropic work has focused on providing children across the globe with access to education, healthcare, and the nutrition necessary to thrive. He partnered with the Saint Luke Foundation for Haiti and served as an ambassador for Hope for Haiti. Altidore supported Haitian development programs and helped fundraise for pediatric medical research and treatments. He is also a founding member of LeBron James' More Than a Vote campaign.

Altidore joins a respected roster of High-Level Supporters, including American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, Bolivian mountain climbers Cholitas Escaladoras Maya, Congolese soccer player Distel Zola, Brazilian celebrity chef Rita Lobo and Congolese artist Innoss'B.

