Amsterdam To Host Europe's Leading Energy Digitalisation Summit In June 2025

GO DIGITAL ENERGY - 3-4 June 2025, Amsterdam

Exploring the Future of Digital Transformation in Energy: AI, Automation, and Innovation at the Forefront

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From 3 to 4 June 2025, the iconic Okura Hotel in Amsterdam will welcome the 9th annual Go Digital Energy Summit , the premier industry platform dedicated to driving digital transformation across the global energy sector.As the energy industry faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions, streamline operations, and integrate renewable sources, digitalisation has emerged as a strategic priority. From AI to automation, and from digital twins to intelligent data architecture, the 2025 summit will spotlight the cutting-edge tools reshaping energy systems around the world.The event will bring together over 200 high-level participants from more than 25 countries, including decision-makers from oil & gas, utilities, renewables, and the world's leading technology companies. Delegates will include CIOs, CDOs, CTOs, innovation leads, and digital transformation managers from the most forward-thinking energy businesses.Confirmed attendees include senior leaders from Shell, SOCAR Turkey, MET Group, Microsoft, Google, Schneider Electric, SLB, and Deloitte, among others.Featured speakers at the 2025 edition include Bora Ozdemir, Chief of Digital Transformation - SOCAR Turkey; Alessandro Allodi, Chief Data and AI Officer – Downstream and Renewables - Shell; Thomas Bode, Chief Digital Transformation Officer - MET Group; Thomas Heinzerling, SVP Advanced Operations Services - Linde; Amit Kar, Global Digital Solutions Leader - Schneider Electric; Jan-Jan Lowijs, Director Privacy & Digital Regulation Services - Deloitte; Wouter Leibbrandt, Director Digital Systems - TNO; Paul Hodson, Senior Director – Digital - Worley Consulting, and many more.This year's summit will focus on how digital technologies such as machine learning, AI, and automation can deliver operational efficiency, enable low-carbon innovation, overcome data and integration challenges, and support workforce transformation for a more sustainable energy future.In addition to keynote sessions and expert panels, Go Digital Energy 2025 will feature interactive roundtables, deep-dive case studies, and panels to address common challenges and future opportunities.The event continues to set the standard as the must-attend digital innovation platform for energy companies seeking to stay competitive and compliant in an increasingly complex landscape.For the full agenda and list of attendees, please visit the official summit website.Organiser: Globuc (UK) – Experts in Energy Events across Europe and Central Asia

