Loews Hotels & Co Makes Multigenerational Travel a Breeze with Family-Forward Programming

With Thoughtful Programs, Local Flavor, and Room to Reconnect, Loews Makes Family Travel Effortless

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co invites guests of all ages to experience the joy of traveling together with effortless, elevated stays designed for every generation. From toddlers to grandparents, and even four-legged family members, Loews Hotels & Co continues to redefine family travel by meeting guests where they are: seeking connection, comfort, and authentic local experiences without the stress of overplanning.

With brand-forward programs like Loews Little Legends and room packages like Connecting Comfort, plus immersive Local by Loews activations and destination-specific perks, the brand is making multigenerational travel easier and more memorable than ever before.

"At Loews Hotels, we believe family travel should feel less like a logistical puzzle and more like a celebration," said Sarah Murov, Senior Vice President, Brand and Communications. "Multigenerational guests aren't just accommodated, they're welcomed with intention. From connecting rooms to kids' programming, we're building experiences that every generation can enjoy, together."

Whether you're traveling with three generations or just juggling the needs of varying ages, Loews Hotels ensures no guest is an afterthought.

Highlights include:

Loews Little Legends

Loews Little Legends is a brand-owned, family-friendly program designed to spark imagination and exploration for young guests. Through playful, place-based experiences like hotel scavenger hunts and interactive challenges, kids engage more deeply with their surroundings, making them feel like valued travelers, not just tagalongs.



At Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, little adventurers can grab an Explorer Workbook and take a stroll on our Window Walk nature trail, learn about the indigenous flora and fauna, and share what they learned with Front Desk Agents to receive a special prize.

At Loews Atlanta Hotel, get to know Georgia's capital city, and learn about Atlanta's history, why it's called the City In A Forest, or Create Your Own Scene on the BeltLine for an interactive art experience. At Loews Coronado Bay Resort, give little ones a chance to enjoy all that nature has to offer with activities like kite flying, s'mores, pool games, and more.

Connecting Comfort

Loews Hotels' Connecting Comfort program exemplifies the brand's commitment to seamless multigenerational travel by offering guaranteed connecting rooms at the time of booking. This initiative solves a common family travel challenge, ensuring guests can enjoy both togetherness and personal space without compromise, and many properties include a daily Food & Beverage credit to further sweeten the deal.

Local by Loews

Local by Loews connects guests to the soul of each destination through curated partnerships, immersive experiences, and community-driven events. Families can explore their surroundings in a unique way by supporting small businesses, attending cultural workshops, and enjoying hands-on local adventures that are authentic to the location.



At Loews Regency New York, discover The Met's renowned collection during a private, after-hours tour. With only 10 guests per session, you'll enjoy personalized insights from esteemed Museum educators, experiencing one of the world's leading art institutions in an unparalleled, crowd-free experience.

At Loews Kansas City Hotel , hit the lawn with the premier local fitness studio, Sweat Forum, and feel immersed in the Kansas City fitness community with a 45-minute total body workout and views of the iconic Kauffman Performing Arts Center as the backdrop. At Loews Arlington Hotel, view the artistic talents of the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), home to the nation's largest educational glass-blowing studio. Immerse yourself in a captivating display featuring a curated collection of glass-blown artworks by UTA's undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Loews Loves Families

Loews has long welcomed guests of all ages through Loews Loves Families, with meaningful amenities and property-specific offerings that reflect how real families travel. From kid-approved dining menus to baby gear by Hello Bello, Loews takes care of the details so parents can focus on making memories. Many hotels also feature Kids Clubs or scheduled children's programming that introduces young guests to local culture through crafts, cooking, and games.



Loews x Hello Bello

Traveling light with babies and toddlers is even more accessible thanks to Loews Hotels' partnership with Hello Bello - the premium, plant-based baby brand, co-founded by celebrity parents Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard. Designed for parents wanting to provide their children with the highest quality, sustainable products, Loews simplifies baby-friendly bath and bedtime routines on the road with complimentary Hello Bello baby and toddler amenity kits.

Loews x Little Spoon

In partnership with the award-winning leader in the DTC space, Little Spoon, Loews offers a range of products from baby's first bites to big kid years. Two of Little Spoon's most popular pureed meals (Spinach, Mango, Banana, Hemp and Kale, Avocado, Apple, Chia) are available at restaurants and on in-room dining menus across Loews' portfolio.

Adventurous Eaters Program

At various restaurants throughout the portfolio, signature menu items are available to kids with age-appropriate serving sizes. Beyond traditional kid fare, young diners can enjoy things like Creole-inspired Gumbo at Loews New Orleans , Guava and Cheese French Toast at Loews Miami Beach Hotel , and a classic Bagel Breakfast at Loews Regency New York .

Kids Clubs

At select properties, Loews offers personalized Kids Clubs for little travelers to explore. At Loews Miami Beach Hotel , curated activities are available in partnership with the Miami Children's Museum and Frost Museum of Science, so little travelers can spend the day immersed in imaginative experiences. At Loews Arlington Hotel , kids can engage with a life-size Lite-Brite, explore the jungle gym, grab a book and curl up in the reading nook, play a variety of board games, or relax with friends while watching a movie.

Loews Loves Pets Skip the cat-sitter or dog kennel, and bring your pets along for the ride. From amenities like "Pet-in-Room" signs for your guest room door so our teams know who's in residence, to gourmet room service menus, Loews knows our furry friends are just as important as the rest of the family.

Whether it's the wonder of a child's first vacation, the comfort of a grandparent's return visit, or the shared laughter of cousins reconnecting poolside, Loews Hotels & Co is built for the moments that matter most. This summer, and every season, Loews is proud to be the hotel brand that brings generations together under one roof, with ease, warmth, and just the right touch of magic.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels online.

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 27 hotels and resorts across the U.S., including eleven hotels at Universal Orlando Resort, with three new hotels that opened this year as part of their partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: .

